Yuga Labs’ ApeFest faces scrutiny over lighting after eye burn reports

ApeFest, a recent event in Hong Kong for the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, has sparked health concerns after several attendees reported eye problems, according to a Bloomberg report. The event, known as ApeFest and hosted by Yuga Labs, featured high-intensity lighting that has been linked to these complaints.

ApeFest attendees experience eye problems

Social media platforms saw a flurry of posts from attendees describing symptoms consistent with eye burn. Among them was Adrian Zdunczyk, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency community, who shared his diagnosis of photokeratitis — a condition caused by exposure to UV light — after attending the event.

Yuga Labs responds to concerns

In response to the reports, a Yuga Labs spokesperson told Bloomberg that those who had reached out directly about the issue accounted for less than 1% of the total attendees. This statement aimed to contextualize the scale of the complaints relative to the number of people present at ApeFest.

The bigger picture for NFTs

This incident coincides with a broader downturn in the NFT market, which has seen a decline from its pandemic-era highs. The sector is also grappling with internal debates over royalty payments, adding to the complexity of the current landscape.

The occurrence at ApeFest underscores the importance of safety considerations in event planning, especially as in-person gatherings become more common. Companies like Yuga Labs must navigate the challenge of creating engaging experiences while ensuring the well-being of their communities.