Xbox One update issues spark worries around game preservation

Some Xbox One consoles are reportedly not fully functioning after a recent failed system update.

Not every unit from the original launch in 2013 is thought to be impacted but the error has been found on both new and used Xboxes with firmware from 2017 and 2018.

Users are advised not to reset their consoles as this would require another update on startup and render it unusable until there is a fix.

Consoles that have not been reset can run the dashboard and disc games but not anything that requires an internet connection, including Xbox Live.

Members of the gaming forum NeoGAF began posting about the issue earlier this month. One user said their friend had purchased an unused Xbox One console and that it continuously encountered errors on setup. They feared that Microsoft had disabled the servers for the day one update.

Microsoft has been informed of the Xbox One issue

Tech reviewers at Digital Foundry have found that the error stems from the older firmware connecting to Xbox Live. They have also alerted Microsoft to the issue and are “confident” that it can be fixed. A file from a firmware update after 2018 is reportedly needed to successfully complete the update.

Despite this, many in the industry have raised wider concerns about what it means that consoles can just stop working suddenly. For consoles that don’t require an internet connection, they can be plugged in and enjoyed whenever the player feels like it.

But with games being available solely online becoming even more common, the Xbox One problem is worrying development for the future of game preservation.

Featured image: Ideogram