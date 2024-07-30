Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Xbox One update issues spark worries around game preservation

Xbox One update issues spark worries around game preservation

A captivating poster of an Xbox One console on a stunning green background, with vivid colors and sharp visuals. The console is centered, surrounded by a glowing energy field, and is showcasing its sleek design and various gaming features. In the background, there are abstract geometric shapes and lines that complement the overall vibrant theme. The poster has a futuristic and dynamic feel, evoking excitement and anticipation for the gaming experience., vibrant, poster

Some Xbox One consoles are reportedly not fully functioning after a recent failed system update.

Not every unit from the original launch in 2013 is thought to be impacted but the error has been found on both new and used Xboxes with firmware from 2017 and 2018.

Users are advised not to reset their consoles as this would require another update on startup and render it unusable until there is a fix.

Consoles that have not been reset can run the dashboard and disc games but not anything that requires an internet connection, including Xbox Live.

Members of the gaming forum NeoGAF began posting about the issue earlier this month. One user said their friend had purchased an unused Xbox One console and that it continuously encountered errors on setup. They feared that Microsoft had disabled the servers for the day one update.

Microsoft has been informed of the Xbox One issue

Tech reviewers at Digital Foundry have found that the error stems from the older firmware connecting to Xbox Live. They have also alerted Microsoft to the issue and are “confident” that it can be fixed. A file from a firmware update after 2018 is reportedly needed to successfully complete the update.

Despite this, many in the industry have raised wider concerns about what it means that consoles can just stop working suddenly. For consoles that don’t require an internet connection, they can be plugged in and enjoyed whenever the player feels like it.

But with games being available solely online becoming even more common, the Xbox One problem is worrying development for the future of game preservation.

Featured image: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Freya Deyell
Tech Journalist

Freelance writer from the UK

Related News

Defending the goal in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Legacy Pack explained and how to get
Jacob Woodward
a Slytherin playing Quidditch in Quidditch Champions
Is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions free to play?
Jacob Woodward
A scorpion from Mortal Kombat 1 attacking their opponent.
Mortal Kombat 1 is bringing back ‘animalities’, and they’re as brutal as you might expect
Freya Deyell
Why GTA 6 leak reaction surprised ex-Rockstar developer. This image is promotional artwork for the video game "Grand Theft Auto". It features two characters sitting on the hood of a classic muscle car, a 1970s Dodge Challenger, in a vividly colored tropical setting. The male character is dressed in a green tank top and olive cargo pants, holding a pistol, while the female character wears a pink bomber jacket and blue jeans. They are positioned against a backdrop of palm trees, sunset skies, and pastel-colored buildings, evoking the iconic Miami-inspired aesthetic of the game. The game's logo appears prominently at the top.
Why GTA 6 leak reaction surprised ex-Rockstar developer
Suswati Basu
A captivating poster of an Xbox One console on a stunning green background, with vivid colors and sharp visuals. The console is centered, surrounded by a glowing energy field, and is showcasing its sleek design and various gaming features. In the background, there are abstract geometric shapes and lines that complement the overall vibrant theme. The poster has a futuristic and dynamic feel, evoking excitement and anticipation for the gaming experience., vibrant, poster
Xbox One update issues spark worries around game preservation
Freya Deyell

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Apple Watch Series 10 set to launch in 2024
Gadgets

Apple Watch X Rumors: Bigger screens, new chip, cheaper SE model
James Jones11 mins

As we approach the tenth anniversary of the Apple Watch, everyone’s building up to the expected launch of the Apple Watch 10. In some corners of the internet, it’s being...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.