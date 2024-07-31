Xbox Mobile Store could be live at any minute – here are the details

The long-awaited Xbox Mobile Store could be up and running at any moment, with a new website launched to share the news.

While fans have been expecting a mobile store for some time now, July has been the rumored month for this to come to fruition.

The Xbox president Sarah Bond even announced that it would be launching at some point in July 2024 back in May.

At the start of the final week of the month, on Monday (July 29), an X user named ‘Klobrille’ spotted the new website and posted the link writing: “The Xbox Mobile Store is saying ‘Coming Soon.’ Looks like it could be coming to Xbox Insiders first.”’

The Xbox Mobile Store is saying "Coming soon". Looks like it could be coming to Xbox Insiders first.https://t.co/qFPtSGOQnM pic.twitter.com/ZVQ0AV4lJV — Klobrille (@klobrille) July 29, 2024

The website appears like a holding page, with ‘Coming Soon’ as the headline. Below that, a short blurb reads:

“Thank you for participating in the Xbox Insiders program. As part of our testing process, you have been placed in a holdback group and currently do not have access to this feature.

“Your support is invaluable to us, and we ask for your patience as we prepare for the public release. Stay connected with Xbox for further updates.”

What is the Xbox Mobile Store?

The Xbox Mobile Store aims to rival competitors like Apple and Google who already have a mobile store.

The full details haven’t yet been shared, but it’s believed it’ll first start with first-party games like Candy Crush and Minecraft. The store will then expand to support other relevant partners.

How to access the Xbox Mobile Store

The Xbox Mobile Store will not be available in an app format, to begin with, but instead can be accessed through the internet.

The president shared these details in May, saying it will provide an alternative to Apple and Google storefronts.

“We’re doing that because that really allows us to have it be an experience that’s accessible across all devices, all countries, no matter what, independent of the policies of closed ecosystem stores, and then we’re gonna extend from there,” said Bond.

Featured Image: Via Ideogram