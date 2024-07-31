Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Xbox Mobile Store could be live at any minute – here are the details

Xbox Mobile Store could be live at any minute – here are the details

A dynamic and vibrant image of the Xbox Mobile Store, showcasing an array of colorful and popular mobile games. The background features a sleek, modern interface with gaming controllers and smartphones. The featured games include a futuristic racing game, a mysterious adventure, a colorful puzzle game, and a strategic battle game. The overall ambiance portrays excitement and fun, inviting mobile gamers to explore the variety of games available.

The long-awaited Xbox Mobile Store could be up and running at any moment, with a new website launched to share the news.

While fans have been expecting a mobile store for some time now, July has been the rumored month for this to come to fruition.

The Xbox president Sarah Bond even announced that it would be launching at some point in July 2024 back in May.

At the start of the final week of the month, on Monday (July 29), an X user named ‘Klobrille’ spotted the new website and posted the link writing: “The Xbox Mobile Store is saying ‘Coming Soon.’ Looks like it could be coming to Xbox Insiders first.”’

The website appears like a holding page, with ‘Coming Soon’ as the headline. Below that, a short blurb reads:

“Thank you for participating in the Xbox Insiders program. As part of our testing process, you have been placed in a holdback group and currently do not have access to this feature.

“Your support is invaluable to us, and we ask for your patience as we prepare for the public release. Stay connected with Xbox for further updates.”

What is the Xbox Mobile Store?

The Xbox Mobile Store aims to rival competitors like Apple and Google who already have a mobile store.

The full details haven’t yet been shared, but it’s believed it’ll first start with first-party games like Candy Crush and Minecraft. The store will then expand to support other relevant partners.

How to access the Xbox Mobile Store

The Xbox Mobile Store will not be available in an app format, to begin with, but instead can be accessed through the internet.

The president shared these details in May, saying it will provide an alternative to Apple and Google storefronts.

“We’re doing that because that really allows us to have it be an experience that’s accessible across all devices, all countries, no matter what, independent of the policies of closed ecosystem stores, and then we’re gonna extend from there,” said Bond.

Featured Image: Via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Draco Malfoy
All Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions playable characters we know so far
Jacob Woodward
A dynamic and vibrant image of the Xbox Mobile Store, showcasing an array of colorful and popular mobile games. The background features a sleek, modern interface with gaming controllers and smartphones. The featured games include a futuristic racing game, a mysterious adventure, a colorful puzzle game, and a strategic battle game. The overall ambiance portrays excitement and fun, inviting mobile gamers to explore the variety of games available.
Xbox Mobile Store could be live at any minute – here are the details
Sophie Atkinson
An in-game screenshot from Thank Goodness You're Here!
Thank Goodness You’re Here! reviews hail it as 2024’s ‘funniest’ game by critics
Jacob Woodward
A screenshot for Borderlands movie shows a masked shirtless man in body armour and a menacing mask holding a giant axe.
The Borderlands movie could finally reveal the meaning behind the franchise’s name
Sophie Atkinson
Artwork of the threemain characters from SteamWorld Heist 2
SteamWorld Heist 2: is it a sequel, characters, platforms, and what to expect
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A close-up image of a state-of-the-art AMD chip, meticulously designed with intricate circuitry. The chip is illuminated with a soft, blue glow, showcasing its complex architecture. The background is a blend of dark and light shades, creating a futuristic and technological atmosphere. The overall image emphasizes the intricate details and advanced processing capabilities of the AMD chip.
Big Tech

AMD’s AI chip exceeds sale expectations, as it reaches $1 billion last quarter
Sophie Atkinson1 min

AMD has reported its financial results from the second quarter, telling investors that the Instinct MI300X GPUs account for over $1 billion of its data center revenues. Unlike in previous...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.