Wynn Resorts sees net income drop in Q2, but revenue increases

Wynn Resorts has released its second-quarter earnings, with operating revenues increasing despite a decrease in net income.

The brand reported operating revenues of $1.74 billion which marks an increase of $4.9 million from $1.73 billion for the second quarter of 2024. Net income, however, was $66.2 million this time around compared to $111.9 million last year.

“Our second quarter results evidenced continued strength across our business and were distinguished by a new second quarter record for Adjusted Property EBITDAR in Las Vegas,” said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, Limited.

“In Macau, while VIP hold negatively impacted results, we generated healthy market share and significant free cash flow, supporting our continued investment in the Macau properties and our dividend program.

“At the same time, we are making progress towards the completion of our Wynn Al Marjan Island project in the UAE, where we are pouring the sixty-first floor of the tower, having finalized key food and beverage partnerships, and agreed to key terms with a number of high-profile retail tenants.

“During the quarter we also continued to focus on the return of capital to shareholders through both a cash dividend and $158 million of stock repurchases.”

Las Vegas operations at Wynn Resorts were up in Q2

Operating revenues from the Las Vegas Operations also saw an increase, as they were $638.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 which is a rise of $10.0 million from $628.7 million for the second quarter of 2024.

The Adjusted Property EBITDAR from the Las Vegas Operations was $234.8 million, compared to $230.3 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Table games win percentage for the second quarter of 2025 was 21.8%, slightly below the property’s expected range of 22% to 26% and below the 21.9% experienced in the second quarter of 2024.

This rise in revenue comes at a time when rumors are circling about Vegas being less busy than usual this summer. According to the Wynn Resorts stats, the brand has bucked this concern as its revenues are on the up.

Featured Image: Credit to Alexander Migl on Wikimedia Commons//CC 4.0 International license