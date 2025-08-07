Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home WLA shares commitment to combating match fixing and maintaining sports integrity

WLA shares commitment to combating match fixing and maintaining sports integrity

A cinematic shot of a person sitting at a desk, wearing a hoodie and a mask. They are playing a virtual poker game on a laptop. The room is dimly lit, with a potted plant and a lamp in the background. The laptop screen shows a poker table with multiple players and various card symbols. WLA shares commitment to combating match-fixing and maintaining sports integrity

The World Lottery Association (WLA) has announced that it has ramped up activities to combat match fixing and other illicit activities which impact the industry.

“Together with other stakeholders, we are leading this global fight,” the WLA says. In a deeper look into the topic, which is done in the association’s magazine, the Chair of the WLA, Jean-Luc Moner-Banet, expands on the issues the industry is currently facing.

“Our industry faces a number of important challenges. For instance, we must always find a balance between not overregulating and sending bettors to illegal markets, while keeping regulated lottery offerings relevant and responsible.

“Related to this, our members must continually educate sports bettors as to why they should choose legal rather than illegal operators.

“They must find effective ways to communicate this with their customers, who may not be aware of the impact illegal operators can have on the integrity of sport, and loss of funds to good causes.”

WLA shares details of new project to develop guidelines to assess services by the betting industry

When asked how the committee is supporting members in addressing these concerns, Moner-Banet explains the recent actions that have taken place.

“Over the past year, the Committee has developed useful materials for members, including the Anti-money laundering best practices guide, with insights into the attraction of betting markets for money launderers, the impact of evolving technologies, and useful measures to establish, in order to better protect themselves from potential money launderers.”

The WLA’s annual Sports Betting Seminar, co-organized with the European Lotteries, was focused on the theme ‘future proofing sports betting – integrity and innovation in lottery offerings.’ The event attracted over 100 participants from numerous regions to discuss the latest trends.

To really push its commitment to combating these issues, the WLA has a project underway with the Council of Europe (CoE) to develop guidelines which aim to define a set of criteria and thresholds that can be used to assess the provision of services by the betting industry.

“The objective is to ensure that operators prioritize individuals/teams, competitions, and markets (betting types) with high integrity standards and those individuals/teams and competitions where there is already a high level of customer interest in betting on the outcome of an event.

“We hope this will also strengthen cooperation with relevant authorities, sports governing bodies and jurisdictions, in cases where concerns exist regarding the prevention, detection, prosecution, and awareness of match-fixing.”

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Image of cash and lottery tickets / The Cayuga Nation has won a key legal battle after a federal judge ruled that its lawsuit against New York State over gaming rights can move forward. 
Cayuga Nation victory over New York State on lottery activity
Graeme Hanna
AI image to depict a UK betting site / The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) has called upon the UK government to significantly increase gambling tax, as a means to reduce child poverty. 
IPPR urges UK government to increase gambling tax to address child poverty
Graeme Hanna
Outside the JPMorgan Chase & Co building in New York.
JPMorgan Chase acquires stake in Star Entertainment, filing shows
Sophie Atkinson
Light & Wonder Kong series. Three gambling machines lined up next to each other, with Kong on the screens. Light & Wonder reports huge 16% increase in net income for Q2
Light & Wonder reports huge 16% increase in net income for Q2
Sophie Atkinson
WPT European Championship. Back of someone's head wearing a black baseball cap that says 'DraftKings'on it. DraftKings reports major 37% revenue spike in Q2
DraftKings reports major 37% revenue spike in Q2
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Image of cash and lottery tickets / The Cayuga Nation has won a key legal battle after a federal judge ruled that its lawsuit against New York State over gaming rights can move forward. 
Gambling

Cayuga Nation victory over New York State on lottery activity
Graeme Hanna15 minutes

The Cayuga Nation has won a key legal battle after a federal judge ruled that its lawsuit against New York State over gaming rights can move forward.  The Nation claims...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.