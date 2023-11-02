Wirepas secures funding for IoT expansion

Finnish start-up Wirepas announced today that it has secured $22 million in financing to expand its operations and further develop its wireless connectivity solutions. This funding round, led by prominent investors, will enable the company to enhance its innovative technology and accelerate growth in key markets worldwide.

The recent influx of investment capital into IoT enterprise indicates growing confidence in the potential of this advanced technology to drive economic growth and industrial innovation. As the Internet of Things continues to evolve and expand, this financial support is expected to accelerate development, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen security measures for interconnected devices across various sectors.

Mesh networking technology, primarily used to link devices, presents a decentralized approach to improve connectivity and reduce downtime. By allowing devices to communicate directly without relying on a central hub, this technology ensures a more robust, efficient, and scalable network that can adapt to changing requirements and environments. Mesh WiFi systems and networks traditionally have better speeds than WiFi extenders because satellite nodes and the mesh router are both created to have a unified network in a local area network topology. The Satellite nodes and the mesh router work together by handing off connections to devices in real-time to the fastest point of contact in the infrastructure nodes. These connections are welcomed by the ISPs that provide the network connectivity that most of these MESH networks generally operate from.

Wirepas serves 160 clients around the world with its innovative wireless connectivity solutions. The company prides itself on providing high-quality, scalable, and easy-to-use products that cater to various industries, ensuring reliable and efficient communication. Improved connectivity through distinct mesh networking has made communication more efficient and reliable, especially in areas with limited infrastructure. By creating a network of interconnected nodes that communicate with one another, data can be transmitted seamlessly, overcoming traditional connectivity barriers such as distance and signal interference.

Featured Image Credit: Photo by RCR Wireless News; Thank you!