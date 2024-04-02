When is the next Steam sale? Save the dates, bargains are incoming

Steam always seems to have some form of sale or discounting event ongoing, and while major sales are a little more spread out, they also happen relatively frequently throughout the year.
With the major Spring Sale now behind us we can have a look at what is to come for the rest of the year.
If you are interested in games you might never have seen or heard of before, Steam’s Next Fest is for you and we only need to wait until June for the next Next (er) Fest. The last one highlighted games like Distopika to us and we also got a first look at Paradise Drive there via a demo.
2024 Steam Sale dates
With the use of a photographic memory, or better still, a calendar we can plot out when the next sale dates are. If there is a game within a specific genre that you are after and do not want to pay full price for, it is worth a quick scan down this list to see if it might land in one of the more niche discounting events.
Of course, if not then the biggies for the remainder of the year, the Summer, Autumn, and Winter Sales are definitely worth a check.
- FPS Fest: April 15 – April 22, 2024
- Farming Fest: April 29 – May 6, 2024
- Endless Replayability Fest: May 13 – May 20, 2024
- Open World Survival Crafting Fest: May 27 – June 3, 2024
- Steam Next Fest June 2024: June 10 – June 17, 2024
- Summer Sale 2024: June 27 – July 11, 2024
- Tower Defense Fest: July 29 – August 5, 2024
- Fighting Games Fest: August 5 – August 12, 2024
- Rhythm Fest: August 19 – August 26, 2024
- Space Exploration Fest: September 2 – September 9, 2024
- Planes, Trains, and Automobiles Fest: September 16 – September 23, 2024
- Turn-Based Strategy Fest 2024: September 30 – October 7, 2024
- Steam Next Fest October 2024: October 14 – October 21, 2024
- Halloween Sale 2024: October 28 – November 4, 2024
- Cooking Fest: November 11 – November 18, 2024
- Autumn Sale 2024: November 27 – December 19
- Winter Sale 2024: December 19, 2024 – January 2, 2025