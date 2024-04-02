Subscribe
Home When is the next Steam sale? Save the dates, bargains are incoming

When is the next Steam sale? Save the dates, bargains are incoming

An image of the Steam front page.

Steam always seems to have some form of sale or discounting event ongoing, and while major sales are a little more spread out, they also happen relatively frequently throughout the year.

With the major Spring Sale now behind us we can have a look at what is to come for the rest of the year.

If you are interested in games you might never have seen or heard of before, Steam’s Next Fest is for you and we only need to wait until June for the next Next (er) Fest. The last one highlighted games like Distopika to us and we also got a first look at Paradise Drive there via a demo.

2024 Steam Sale dates

With the use of a photographic memory, or better still, a calendar we can plot out when the next sale dates are. If there is a game within a specific genre that you are after and do not want to pay full price for, it is worth a quick scan down this list to see if it might land in one of the more niche discounting events.

Of course, if not then the biggies for the remainder of the year, the Summer, Autumn, and Winter Sales are definitely worth a check.

  • FPS Fest: April 15 – April 22, 2024
  • Farming Fest: April 29 – May 6, 2024
  • Endless Replayability Fest: May 13 – May 20, 2024
  • Open World Survival Crafting Fest: May 27 – June 3, 2024
  • Steam Next Fest June 2024: June 10 – June 17, 2024
  • Summer Sale 2024: June 27 – July 11, 2024
  • Tower Defense Fest: July 29 – August 5, 2024
  • Fighting Games Fest: August 5 – August 12, 2024
  • Rhythm Fest: August 19 – August 26, 2024
  • Space Exploration Fest: September 2 – September 9, 2024
  • Planes, Trains, and Automobiles Fest: September 16 – September 23, 2024
  • Turn-Based Strategy Fest 2024: September 30 – October 7, 2024
  • Steam Next Fest October 2024: October 14 – October 21, 2024
  • Halloween Sale 2024: October 28 – November 4, 2024
  • Cooking Fest: November 11 – November 18, 2024
  • Autumn Sale 2024: November 27 – December 19
  • Winter Sale 2024: December 19, 2024 – January 2, 2025

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

An image of the Steam front page.
When is the next Steam sale? Save the dates, bargains are incoming
Paul McNally
A photo realistic screenshot from PGA Tour showing a female golfer
What’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in April?
Paul McNally
An image from the new chapter 4 of Conan Exiles
Conan Exiles Releases Fourth Major Update in the Age of War
Paul McNally
Immortals of Aveum promotional image shows a male warrior in fantasy world armor.
PlayStation Plus drops next batch of free games today
Sophie Atkinson
Tekken 8 launches new battle pass system – fans are not amused
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An image of the Steam front page.
Gaming

When is the next Steam sale? Save the dates, bargains are incoming
Paul McNally33 seconds

Steam always seems to have some form of sale or discounting event ongoing, and while major sales are a little more spread out, they also happen relatively frequently throughout the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.