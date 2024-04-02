When is the next Steam sale? Save the dates, bargains are incoming

Steam always seems to have some form of sale or discounting event ongoing, and while major sales are a little more spread out, they also happen relatively frequently throughout the year.

With the major Spring Sale now behind us we can have a look at what is to come for the rest of the year.

If you are interested in games you might never have seen or heard of before, Steam’s Next Fest is for you and we only need to wait until June for the next Next (er) Fest. The last one highlighted games like Distopika to us and we also got a first look at Paradise Drive there via a demo.

2024 Steam Sale dates

With the use of a photographic memory, or better still, a calendar we can plot out when the next sale dates are. If there is a game within a specific genre that you are after and do not want to pay full price for, it is worth a quick scan down this list to see if it might land in one of the more niche discounting events.

Of course, if not then the biggies for the remainder of the year, the Summer, Autumn, and Winter Sales are definitely worth a check.