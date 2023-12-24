What to watch on Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV in January 2024

Christmas is fast approaching, but that means so is January. For those of us in the Northern Hemisphere it brings more bleak, long, cold nights of winter without the buzz and sparkle of the holiday season to get us through it.

But fear not. It’s also the perfect time to snuggle up on the sofa with loved ones, friends or pets and binge-watch new movies or shows on popular streaming services.

Here are our recommendations of what to watch in January 2024 across Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV.

New movies or films on Disney+ in January (US)

1. Echo (January 10)

The latest Marvel show will hit screens on January 9 and is sure to be action-packed. Following the end of Hawkeye (2021) in New York City, Maya Lopez is being pursued by crime lord Kingpin’s organization, leading her to return to her hometown in Oklahoma, where she must come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace her family and community.

2. Bluey, season 3, (January 12)

If you’ve never heard of Bluey that’s okay, it’s a kids’ show, but one even parents love. The third season of the animated series which centers on a family of four Australian dogs (Bluey, her little sister Bingo and her parents) will be available to stream on January 12. Bluey may not be as blockbuster as the above Marvel entry but it is more popular. The cartoon has had over 1.4 billion minutes of viewtime by Americans on Disney+ alone. Crickey!

3. Percy Jackson and the Olympians, episodes 4 – 8, (January 3)

The show about a young boy who learns he is the son of an ancient Greek god will release the second half of its premiere season every Wednesday throughout January. Episode four will be available on January 3 and the finale on January 31. There are rumours the production company plans to make five seasons of the series but that will depend on ratings for the first season. So if you’re a fan, go watch it.

4. A Real Bug’s Life (January 24)

Inspired by Pixar’s A Bug’s Life, the new series from National Geographic, A Real Bug’s Life, vows to be “an incredible adventure into nine different micro bug worlds around the globe, where the forces of nature play out on a miniature scale and where tiny creatures rely on amazing powers and extraordinary alliances to make it through each day.” If you like wildlife shows this is one for you. All episodes are available to stream on January 24.

5. Choir (January 31)

“Choir” is a 6-part documentary series following America’s Got Talent finalists Detroit Youth Choir as they prepare for the performance of a lifetime. Filmed alongside the choir and its father-figure leader, it promises to be a motivational and uplifting look at how children from Detroit took their talents to one of the world’s biggest stages.

New movies or films on Apple TV in January (US)

1. Criminal Record (January 12)

Do you like a gritty, procedural crime drama? Then this British series released on January 10 will be right up your street. A veteran detective played by Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who) is paired with rookie Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife) to solve a murder. Familiar sounding plot so far but things get more complex as the case ties to an older one Capaldi’s character believed he had solved years ago. The first two episodes air on Apple TV on January 12 followed by new episodes every Friday until February 23.

2. Masters Of The Air (January 26)

Not one to be missed, this big-budget WW2 drama from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks follows the eleven-man crew of a Flying Fortress bomber behind enemy lines. Based on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller this period epic will tell the story of the US Army’s Eighth Air Force who engaged the Luftwaffe and bombed several German cities during the conflict.

New movies or films on Netflix in January (US)

1. The Brothers Sun (January 4)

Netflix and Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh team up for a new black comedy series out on January 4. Bruce Sun’s (Sam Song Li) estranged older brother Charles (Justin Chien) suddenly reappears in LA after years apart and reveals their family runs a notorious Taiwanese triad, with Charles as one of its deadliest enforcers. Their mother Eileen (Yeoh) had fled Taiwan long ago, taking only Bruce with her to escape the triad life while leaving Charles behind. Now reunited, the very different brothers find their relationship tested even as they come to terms with the dark family secrets.

2. Good Grief (January 5)

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) stars and directs Good Grief, a comedy-drama about a man whose life is turned upside down after the sudden death of his husband. After the tragedy, his two best friends take him to Paris to help him come to terms with his grief.

3. Griselda (January 25)

Sofia Vergara executive produces and stars as Griselda Blanco in the limited series Griselda. Inspired by true events, it follows the Colombian businesswoman’s rise to become “the Godmother” of a massively profitable drug cartel. Set amidst the vivid backdrop of 1970s-80s Miami underworld, the tale promises high fashion and higher stakes.

