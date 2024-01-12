Walmart unveils AI-powered shopping experience at CES 2024

Walmart has unveiled a range of innovative technology features that could transform shopping in future years.

The US multinational retail giant has embraced artificial intelligence (AI) to introduce what it believes will enhance the consumer experience. Specifically, they have utilized generative AI and augmented reality (AR) to present the new features with iOS users already able to access some of the new technology that was showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2024).

That is the case for the “GenAI-powered search experience” which was demonstrated in the form of a football watch party. This search feature would allow consumers to find relevant products that are being featured or advertised around the game.

Another new service was “Walmart InHome Replenishment”. It is designed to bring together the power of AI and Walmart’s existing replenishment capability to ensure customers’ online shopping baskets are filled up with the items they need when they need them.

The last of the trio to be presented was an Augmented Reality function named “Shop with Friends” which is designed to allow users to share and collaborate with friends online, on outfits they have created for a social form of shopping.

Walmart AI will ‘serve customers better than ever’

Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart Inc. was brimming with confidence regarding the opportunities presented by new technology, to further the company’s mission to serve its people.

“We build technology to serve people and not the other way around,” he stated.

McMillon continued, “Walmart’s purpose is to help people live better, and today, more than ever, advances in technology make it feel like anything is possible. People, our customers, and associates, come first and we’ll put technology to work to serve them better than ever.”

Walmart also outlined it would be extending its drone delivery service to up to 1.8 million additional homes in the Dallas, Fort Worth metro area.