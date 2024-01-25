Wallet provider Trezor reports unauthorised phishing emails aimed at users

Rachael Davis / Last Updated: Jan 25, 2024
Users of crypto wallet provider Trezor have been targeted with an email-based phishing attack, with scammers trying to impersonate Trezor.

Malicious emails impersonating Trezor have been aimed at users, pressuring them to upgrade their ‘network’ or risk losing their funds. Trevor is mainly used to easily use, store, and protect Bitcoins, so many users had substantial amounts of money involved in the provider.

The company has now deactivated the malicious link and is advising affected users to transfer their funds to new wallets. The attack was carried out via an unauthorized email that was sent seemingly from Trezor via a third-party email provider used by the company. The email included a misleading link that led people to a webpage, asking them to enter their seed phase.

How has Trezor responded?

The hardware wallet provider has not yet confirmed how many or if any users have fallen victim to the phishing scam. However, Trezor has sought to reassure people that their funds will remain secure, so long as they have not entered their recovery seed when prompted. If you have, Trezor strongly recommends transferring any funds to a separate, secure wallet immediately, as well as deleting the phishing email straight away.

Cryptopolitan reports that some experts are speculating the phishing scam could be connected to a recent security breach involving Trezor’s support portal. On January 17, the company shared that the contact information of approximately 66,000 users had been exposed, which could have left people vulnerable to receiving unwanted emails. However, Trezor took action at the time to restrict unauthorized access and notified affected users at that time.

Data within the crypto space are not uncommon, with X accounts getting hijacked for crypto scams earlier this year. Here’s a guide for staying safe in the face of some of the most common scams in the world of crypto to help you keep your funds safe.

