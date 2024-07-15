Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Court papers expose how much Valve pays its employees, and how many it has

Court papers expose how much Valve pays its employees, and how many it has

Half-Life screenshot with iconic crowbar
Half-Life 2 (2004)
tl;dr

  • Valve's payroll data was exposed in court documents from the 2021 antitrust suit by Wolfire Games.
  • The data reveals Valve's average staff headcount of 360 since 2003, categorized by departments like Admin, Games, Steam, and Hardware.
  • Despite criticisms about minimal investment in the Steam Store, Valve's popular games like Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2 continue to dominate player statistics.

Valve, a PC gaming goliath for more than 20 years and the owner of Steam, has had some of its confidential payroll data exposed.

The information was unearthed by SteamDB creator Pavel Djundik, who meticulously combed through the court documents from Wolfire Game’s 2021 antitrust suit against Valve. As reported by The Verge, payroll over the past 7 years has hovered around $200 million, with Valve’s total headcount about 360.

Djundik compiled some of the data, with the court’s staff redacting the more sensitive aspects, making the rest undecipherable. The information shows how much the studio pays staff and the headcount at Steam since the early 2000s.

Valve staff information comes to light

The creator of Half-Life, Team Fortress, and Portal has been secretive about staff pay, the number of staff employed, and the significant projects in the works. A running joke for years in gaming has been founder Gabe Newell’s glacial pace at creating or developing games despite the zealous following of titles like Half-Life.

The Verge followed up on Djundik’s deep dive into the semi-redacted court documents, showing the staff data of the company founded in 1996. The data goes back to 2003 and details the individual resources in separate headings, such as Admin, Games, Steam, and Hardware.

One of Steam’s most significant assets is the simplicity of the online storefront, but Wolfire, as part of the 2001 antitrust suit, criticized Valve for its lack of investment. Wolfire said at the time “devotes a minuscule percentage of its revenue to maintaining and improving the Steam Store.”

We don’t think this would ever shake founder Gabe Newell or Valve’s resolve. Nor do we think this would force any major cosmetic or background work, as they are content with the earnings raked in from the simple interface.

As we reported, $19 billion has been spent on Steam games that have never been played, which is more than the gross national product of some countries.

Valve-developed titles such as Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2 are the most played on Steam. Both games have 1,077,167 and 627,802 concurrent players, respectively. Counter-Strike 2 launched in 2023, but it’s the sequel to a franchise that has been topping the Steam charts since those statistics have been kept. Dota 2 launched in 2013 and has been similarly dominant on its home turf.

Image: Steam

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

two players dive in opposite directions of each other firing assault weapons in a scene from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, demonstrating the game's new Omnimovement system
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta dates tabbed for early September
Owen Good
San Diego Comic Con 2024 schedule announced
San Diego Comic-Con: schedule announces Marvel, Walking Dead, and The Penguin
Brian-Damien Morgan
screenshot of EA Sports' old FIFA series Volta Football mode, which resembles Futsal or street soccer
EA FC 25 reportedly axing Volta for 4v4 Rocket League-style mode
Brian-Damien Morgan
Half-Life screenshot with iconic crowbar
Court papers expose how much Valve pays its employees, and how many it has
Brian-Damien Morgan
ea sports college football cover star Travis Hunter makes a diving catch with his back to the viewer
College Football 25 review: A campus legend makes a triumphant return
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

two players dive in opposite directions of each other firing assault weapons in a scene from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, demonstrating the game's new Omnimovement system
Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta dates tabbed for early September
Owen Good45 mins

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s multiplayer beta weekends kick off on Friday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. EDT, Activision announced on Monday. The first weekend, which runs until Wednesday,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.