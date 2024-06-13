Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Valve faces huge lawsuit over Steam ‘overcharging users’

Valve faces huge lawsuit over Steam ‘overcharging users’

Close up of person's arms playing a video game on a PC, can see a gaming keyboard at the bottom of the shot
TL:DR

  • Valve Corporation, Steam's parent company, is being sued for £656m on behalf of 14 million UK PC gamers.
  • The lawsuit alleges Valve overcharged customers by shutting out competition and imposing excessive commissions.
  • UK gamers could receive compensation up to £44 if they purchased PC games or add-ons from 5 June 2018.

The parent company of the video game digital distribution service Steam faces a £656m ($843m)  lawsuit on behalf of UK PC gamers.

On June 5, digital rights campaigner Vicki Sholtbolt filed a legal action against Valve Corporation as they accused the company of using its market dominance to overcharge 14 million people in the UK.

The campaigner estimates the amount they’re suing for is the total compensation that is allegedly owed by Valve to UK PC gamers.

As part of the claim, Ms Sholtbolt believes the American video game developer has been “unfairly shutting out competition for PC games and in-game content, which has meant that UK customers have paid too much for these products.”

The claim has been filed at the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London and is known as a collective action claim where one person goes to court on behalf of a larger group.

The campaigner alleges that Valve Corporation is in breach of UK competition law and focuses on three key issues within the claim. This includes price parity obligation clauses, tying, and excessive pricing.

They believe that the company “has imposed an excessive commission, of up to 30%, charged to publishers, that resulted in inflated prices on its Steam platform.”

Compensation could be offered to UK PC gamers under lawsuit

On the ‘Steam You Owe Us’ website that has been created, the campaigner says the claim has been filed “on behalf of all affected UK PC gamers.”

If the lawsuit is successful, the website states there could be up to £44 in compensation for those who have paid for PC video games, or add-on game content, in the UK from 5 June 2018. Gamers who match the above criteria and live in Scotland could be eligible for more.

The case is backed by law firm Milberg London LLP which brings group action cases against companies. This is the second competition claim in the gaming sector for the law firm, the first being a £5 million claim against Sony PlayStation for its abuse of dominance.

Featured Image: Photo by Axville on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Sony PlayStation expands Discord integration with PS5, simplifying voice chat access. This image features a promotion for Discord voice chat integration on a PlayStation interface. The central focus is a cute, cartoon-style mascot, resembling a robot with a PlayStation logo, wearing a headset. The background includes elements typical of the PlayStation user interface, such as the familiar blue theme and triangle, circle, cross, and square symbols. To the left, there's a visual representation of the Discord app interface on a mobile device, displaying various voice chat groups. To the right, a larger screen highlights the Discord voice chat feature named "Game & Cat chat". The overall design effectively communicates the seamless integration of Discord with PlayStation, enhancing the gaming experience through easy access to community and communication tools.
Sony PlayStation expands Discord integration with PS5, simplifying voice chat access
Suswati Basu
Close up of person's arms playing a video game on a PC, can see a gaming keyboard at the bottom of the shot
Valve faces huge lawsuit over Steam ‘overcharging users’
Sophie Atkinson
Characters travelling in wuthering waves
Wuthering Waves 1.1 – what’s coming in the first big update?
Paul McNally
A striking, vibrant image of the iconic PlayStation logo, encased in a bright yellow aura. The purple background creates a mesmerizing contrast, drawing the viewer's attention towards the logo. The overall feel of the image is energetic and dynamic, reflecting the excitement and immersion of the gaming world., vibrant
PlayStation Plus: Game catalog additions for June 2024 announced
Sophie Atkinson
Taskmaster VR
Taskmaster VR gets a last-minute delay on Steam but the Quest version will launch as planned
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A group of campaigners, with their signs visible as held up in the air. All part of the Communications Workers of America labor union
Technology

Activision QA supplier Lionbridge accused of retaliatory layoffs
Sophie Atkinson14 mins

On Tuesday (11 June) a labor union filed Unfair Labor Practice charges against Activision QA supplier Lionbridge Technologies. This has been brought by the Communications Workers of America and they...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.