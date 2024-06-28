Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home US Presidential Debate: Why wasn’t crypto discussed?

US Presidential Debate: Why wasn’t crypto discussed?

Crowded debate hall with audience, "Crypto?" sign held up in crowd
TL:DR

  • The first debate for the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Atlanta did not address cryptocurrency issues.
  • Moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash focused on the economy, abortion, immigration, and foreign policy.
  • The crypto industry seeks favorable legislation, with major players donating $50 million to support candidates.

The inaugural general debate for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, held Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, did not address cryptocurrency issues, disappointing industry observers.

CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash moderated the 90-minute face-off between incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. While the debate covered various topics including the economy, abortion, immigration, and foreign policy, it barely touched on technology policy and completely overlooked digital assets.

As pointed out in a CoinDesk report, this omission came despite crypto’s recent prominence in campaign discussions, particularly following Trump’s statements about regulation and his promise to commute Ross Ulbricht’s sentence. The Biden campaign has remained largely silent on crypto matters, though his administration recently expressed interest in collaborating with Congress on crypto legislation.

Economics not a focus

The debate’s economic segment was brief, with questions focusing on inflation, living costs, and national debt. Observers noted Biden’s subdued demeanor, attributed to a cold, while Trump appeared more animated but faced more scrutiny from fact-checkers.

The crypto industry continues to seek favorable legislation, repeating its substantial campaign spending from 2022. Major players like Coinbase, Ripple, and Andreessen Horowitz have each donated nearly $50 million to political action committees supporting crypto-friendly candidates.

These efforts have yielded some success in primary elections, with industry-backed PACs funding ads against candidates perceived as less favorable to crypto interests. During the debate, a prediction market on Polymarket gave Trump a 68% chance of winning the November election, compared to Biden’s 29%.

The absence of crypto discussion in this high-profile debate highlights the ongoing challenge for the industry to secure a place in mainstream political discourse, despite its growing economic and technological significance.

Crypto’s partisan nature

Cryptocurrency regulation has become a largely partisan issue in the United States, with Republicans being more favorable to the crypto industry than Democrats. Still, as the presidential race heats up Biden slightly changed course.

After vetoing a bipartisan-crypto move that sought to repeal the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Staff Accounting Bulletin 121 (SAB 121). Following that move, Biden’s campaign’s increased engagement with the crypto community and is rumored to be in talks to potentially accept cryptocurrency donations through Coinbase Commerce.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

A futuristic United States voting booth with screens displaying bitcoin logos
US Presidential debate impacts political memecoin market
Radek Zielinski
Crowded debate hall with audience, "Crypto?" sign held up in crowd
US Presidential Debate: Why wasn’t crypto discussed?
Radek Zielinski
Sealana Soars Past $6 Million in Presale, 4 Days Left - $SEAL Airdrop and Trading Start July 2nd
Sealana Soars Past $6 Million in Presale, 4 Days Left – $SEAL Airdrop and Trading Start July 2nd
Alvin Hemedez
FLOKI Set to Flip WIF? Or Will Both Be Outperformed by This New P2E Meme Token, PLAY?
FLOKI Set to Flip WIF? Or Will Both Be Outperformed by This New P2E Meme Token, PLAY?
Alvin Hemedez
North Carolina State Capitol with digital currency symbols fading in the background
North Carolina Senate approves CBDC ban bill
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

The hero of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag crouches in a a village square in the Caribbean, brandishing an old-fashioned flintlock pistol
Gaming

Ubisoft boss says remakes of classic Assassin's Creed are a go
Owen Good30 mins

Thanks to the near-annual frequency of the series' launches, it’s hard to remember that Assassin’s Creed as a franchise is now old enough to buy its M-rated, 17-and-older self. Because...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.