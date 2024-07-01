Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home US and German governments move $150M in crypto

US and German governments move $150M in crypto

German and US flags intertwined with Bitcoin and Ethereum symbols
TL:DR

  • Germany moved 1,500 BTC (about $95 million) and 2,700 BTC to exchanges, now holding 44,692 BTC valued at $2.82 billion.
  • The U.S. transferred 3,375 ETH ($11.75 million) and 11.84 BTC ($743,000) from seized funds to an unknown address.
  • These transactions have led to a 6% Bitcoin price drop, with analysts citing potential market impact from large-scale disposals.

Recent cryptocurrency transactions by the German and United States governments have caught the attention of the crypto community.

Arkham Intelligence data shows that Germany has moved substantial amounts of Bitcoin (BTC), while the U.S. has transferred Ethereum (ETH) from seized funds. On July 1, Germany relocated 1,500 BTC (approximately $95 million) to various crypto exchanges.

Concurrently, Arkham Intelligence data also showed that the U.S. moved 3,375 ETH (about $11.75 million) to an unidentified address. Furthermore, data from the same source also indicates that the German government has transferred 2,700 BTC to multiple exchanges, including Bitstamp, Coinbase, and Kraken, over a two-week period. Germany currently holds 44,692 BTC, valued at roughly $2.82 billion.

The U.S. government, specifically from an address holding funds seized from Estonian crypto entrepreneurs, has made significant transactions. After moving 11.84 BTC (about $743,000) on June 30, the U.S. transferred its entire ETH holdings of $11.75 million to a previously unassociated address.

Analysis and market impact

These government transfers suggest strategic fund management. Germany may be considering liquidating its holdings on major exchanges, while the U.S. appears to be shifting its ETH fund management strategy.

Vijay Pravin, CEO of bitsCrunch, told Cointelegraph that there has been a noticeable 6% decline in Bitcoin’s price since these government transactions began. He suggests this could be the market reacting to potential downside risk:

I think it is the market waking up to potential downside risk. There’s caution in the air among investors that large-scale disposals by the German and U.S. governments could potentially trigger a more pronounced downturn in Bitcoin’s price. If that happens, we could see a higher selling pressure and increased volatility.

The European Union’s recently adopted Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) could be influencing Germany’s crypto transfers. This regulation is expected to significantly impact stablecoins and crypto asset services, potentially reshaping the European crypto market.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

German and US flags intertwined with Bitcoin and Ethereum symbols
US and German governments move $150M in crypto
Radek Zielinski
Sony logo morphing into a stylized whale fin, symbolizing the Whalefin crypto exchange acquisition
Sony acquires crypto exchange Whalefin, plans for relaunch
Radek Zielinski
HOPPY Continues Price Rally - New Frog Meme Coin with 100x Potential?
HOPPY Continues Price Rally – New Frog Meme Coin with 100x Potential?
Alvin Hemedez
AMC Price Surges and Reaches Its All-Time High – Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold?
AMC Price Surges and Reaches Its All-Time High – Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Alvin Hemedez
Pepe Unchained Layer-2 Blockchain Fuels Meme Coin Surge With Massive Presale
Pepe Unchained Layer 2 Blockchain Fuels Meme Coin Surge with Its Successful Presale
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Amazon probes Perplexity AI for alleged content scraping. The image displays a digital interface for "Perplexity AI," an artificial intelligence search engine, styled with the tagline "Where knowledge begins." The search bar is prominently featured at the center with example queries like "World's greatest hikes" and "What is Perplexity AI?" The background showcases a high-tech theme with a digital globe and a network of binary codes and connections, emphasizing a global and interconnected digital environment.
AI

Amazon probes Perplexity AI for alleged content scraping
Suswati Basu52 mins

Amazon is reviewing allegations that Perplexity AI, an artificial intelligence startup, has been scraping content from major news websites without permission. An Amazon spokesperson said on Friday (June 28) that...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.