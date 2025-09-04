UK racing personality Frankie Foster fronts video series on betting black market

Racing presenter Frankie Foster is the new face of a Betting and Gaming Council video series exposing the risks of the gambling black market.

Foster is fronting a new campaign from the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) that aims to expose the rapid growth of the UK black market, while also warning that raising taxes on regulating betting would only make the problem worse. At the moment, it’s estimated that around 1.5 million Britons are already gambling with unlicensed sites. That represents up to £4.3 billion ($5.8 billion) worth of bets.

Hundreds of illegal gambling sites are being shut down… but more keep popping up. Racing presenter @FrankieFoster3_ reveals how the black market is growing fast _ and why balanced regulation is the best way to keep these rogue operators in check. pic.twitter.com/08zrfgUCm3 — Betting and Gaming Council (@BetGameCouncil) September 4, 2025

The operators of these illegal services don’t pay any tax and the lack of regulation leaves them able to break UK rules of fairness around gaming. The biggest concern, however, is the targeting of vulnerable groups at the greatest risk of gambling-related harm who have already chosen to self-exclude.

Foster demonstrates in the video how easy it is to use the illegal sites, showing how a simple Google search exposes you to illicit sites that appear legitimate.

“Raising taxes on responsible, regulated betting firms will not generate more revenue for the Treasury,” argues the BGC. “Instead, it will drive more customers towards the black market, where there are no protections, no investment in sport and no contribution to the public finances.”

Indeed, previous data from the BGC estimated that 28% of gamblers could turn to illegal betting if taxes were raised.

The cost of black market betting

It’s estimated that black market activity could already be costing the government £335 million ($451 million) in lost revenue over the course of five years. In contrast, the regulated betting industry contributes £6.8 billion ($9.2 billion) in gross value added, £4 billion in taxes, and supports 109,000 jobs across the country.

Illegal gambling is on the rise across Europe, with black market operators capturing over 70% of the continent’s online gambling and casino market. Without balanced regulation, the UK risks the same outcome – more punters driven to unsafe, untaxed sites.https://t.co/7QQGfBV1PO pic.twitter.com/7yLFf1VoRr — Betting and Gaming Council (@BetGameCouncil) September 3, 2025

The BGC is calling on policymakers to recognise the dangers of driving punters into the hands of unlicensed and unsafe gambling websites, as well as raise awareness amongst the public about what to look out for.

“Get the balance on tax and regulation wrong and you hand a competitive advantage to the black market, where operators pay no tax, contribute nothing to British sport, and offer no safer gambling protections,” said BGC CEO Grainne Hurst. “The black market is growing and actively targeting UK customers. Any tax rise, whether on betting or gaming, makes that offer more attractive and puts more players at risk.”

Featured image: BGC