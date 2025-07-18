UK APPG launches inquiry into the future of gambling regulation

A new inquiry into the future of gambling regulation has been launched in the UK by an All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG).

An APPG is an informal cross-party group in the United Kingdom that doesn’t have any official status within Parliament. It’s run by and for Members of the Commons and Lords.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP is the chair, with a number of other MPs being members to discuss and investigate the wider impact of gambling related harm in communities.

The focus of the inquiry is on the current gambling policy landscape and legislative framework in the UK and will consider the efficacy of existing legislation.

APPG on gambling reform will create set of recommendations for government

In its most recent terms of reference, the aims of the latest deep dive have been listed:

Analyze the current gambling policy and legislative landscape, considering whether it is sufficient to regulate the gambling industry and reduce harm in line with the government’s manifesto commitment.

Explore the potential of the 2023 Gambling White Paper proposals to deliver an effective regulatory environment, and identify where the proposals fail to achieve harm reduction goals.

Set out recommendations for the government on changes needed in gambling regulation to effectively deliver harm reduction.

Raise the profile and public awareness of gambling-related harm, emphasizing the importance of effective policy and legislative frameworks in enabling harm reduction.

The APPG on Gambling Reform has today launched a new inquiry into the Future of Gambling Regulation. The inquiry will be wide-ranging and conclude with a report setting out recommendations to Government. 📩 Submit Evidence by 12th September: [email protected] pic.twitter.com/DG6mGDc6XN — Gambling Reform APPG (@GR_APPG) July 17, 2025

These calls for evidence are said to be set against ‘the backdrop of growing concern for gambling harm as a public health issue and the need to reduce harms.

With this in mind, the APPG will welcome written evidence of up to 1,000 words from all interested parties, including academics, researchers, campaigners, charities, faith groups, gambling operators, and those with interests.

The deadline for submissions is September 12, 2025, with the inquiry concluding with a report setting out recommendations for the government on how to ensure gambling policy and legislation in the UK can remain fit for the future.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram