TransUnion report shows increasing gambling activity among Millennials and Gen Z

Credit reporting agency TransUnion has released a new report indicating that Gen Z and Millennials were the key drivers of a 30% increase in betting activity in Q2 2025. 

The data compares favorably to 25% for the same period last year, with the report breaking down the specific types of betting that people are involved in. 

TransUnion is a global data and insights firm that has been compiling information for decades. As part of its latest US Betting Report, the company has provided an oversight of the busiest segments across various mobile gaming apps. 

The report honed in on those gamblers spending $50 or more per month, drilling down into the markets they are participating in, as well as providing demographic reflection on those users.

It was interesting to note that the study found physical casinos were still the number one platform for betting, just ahead of online sports betting, and while the numbers increased across the board for Millennials, it was only online sportsbook activity that increased for Gen Z.

This part of the report showed respective increases of 9%, 7%, 11%, 7%, 9%, and 11% in Millennial betting activity in the following categories: casino (land), casino (online), sportsbook (land), sportsbook (online), lottery (land), and lottery (online).

The same categories for Gen Z produced numbers of -6%, 0%, -1%, 7%, -1% -3%. 

Young adults shown to be most active gambling consumer segment in TransUnion report

On demographics, the data gleaned from TransUnion’s Customer Intelligence Platform showed that most users across mobile app usage were urban-based, predominantly renters, with no children. 

Within that data set, another indication was that Millennials were more likely to own their own home and to have children, compared to Gen Z.

Unsurprisingly, both Millennials and Gen Z were more prevalent among users of cryptocurrency apps compared to other groups in the population, with gambling activity and crypto trading funded by cryptocurrency on the apps.

“Though gambling is up across almost all generations, younger adults have returned to being the most active consumer segment,” Declan Raines, head of TransUnion’s Gaming 

“This report helps operators better understand these consumers so they can optimize their marketing efforts.”

