Three plead guilty in court in illegal Sheriff Lopez gambling ring case

The ongoing case relating to Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez and the illegal gambling ring he was allegedly involved in has gotten two new guilty pleas. After weeks of court cases and investigation, Sheldon Wetherholt and Sharon Fedrick both pleaded guilty and signed plea agreements in Lake County court.

Fedrick pleaded guilty to paying bills related to the gambling ring, and Wetherholt was convicted for his crimes, facing 364 days in jail at a maximum under his plea deal. As with others in the ordeal, he has pleaded no contest to charges relating to racketeering and conspiring to commit racketeering.

Wetherholt’s role within the gambling ring was to secure property leases and keep up with utility services for the casinos that were connected. The Eclipse, one of the casinos, is suspected to have been under Lopez’s protection.

However, as he’s entered a plea deal, he won’t face the maximum 30-year sentence per charge. Instead, it’s likely he’ll spend a maximum of 12 months in county jail. Fedrick’s is a little stricter, with up to 60 months in prison for her crimes.

Another member of the operation, Carol Cote, was in court last week, where she also pleaded guilty. It’s been recommended to give her the three-to twelve-month sentencing that Wetherholt has been given. Cote could be a major player in Lopez’s presumed downfall in court, as part of the deal was a promise to testify.

HAPPENING NOW: Another co-defendant of suspended Osceola Co. Sheriff Marcos Lopez has agreed to plead guilty to racketeering charges. Sheldon Wetherholt joins Carol Cote in pleading guilty. More tonight at 4 @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/jlKgdcWhLS — Mike Valente (@ValenteReports) October 13, 2025

It isn’t looking positive for the ex-cop, as not only are there now three guilty pleas, but a 255-page affidavit filled to the brim with records about the operation. This document contains further information from one of the central individuals from the criminal enterprise, Krishna Deokaran. Released last month to those involved, it also contains financial records, interviews, and messages.

Lopez has so far pleaded not guilty when in court, and is next expected in November for his trial.

