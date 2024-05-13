Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home This New Solana Meme Coin Pumped 495% – Here’s Why It Can Mirror BONK Success

This New Solana Meme Coin Pumped 495% – Here’s Why It Can Mirror BONK Success

This New Solana Meme Coin Pumped 495% - Here's Why It Can Mirror BONK Success

Solana meme coins have been a hot story during this bull run, and the most recent sensation is Slothana (SLOTH). This meme coin quickly reached over $80 million in market capitalization, leading some to believe it could mirror the success of BONK, another popular Solana-based meme coin.

Let’s explore why Slothana price has pumped so dramatically and whether it truly has the potential to replicate BONK’s achievements.

New Solana Meme Coin: Slothana Price Prediction

Following a successful $15 million presale, Slothana (SLOTH) launched on exchanges and, according to data from Dextools, its price surged 495% in the last seven days. This meteoric rise can be attributed to several key factors.

Firstly, Slothana has cultivated a very active and engaged community. Its X profile, for instance, has already amassed 35,000 organic followers in a very short period. Additionally, the team has demonstrated a commitment to token burns, recently announcing that 5% of SLOTH tokens (worth $3 million) had been burned, with plans for another $1 million burn once the price reaches $0.04.

Since SLOTH price is currently around $0.4, we should expect more token burns, as Slothana’s team announced on X.

Moreover, Slothana’s developers have also executed a well-coordinated marketing campaign, advertising the coin on major crypto media outlets such as CryptoPotato, 99Bitcoins, and CaptainAltcoin. This increased exposure has undoubtedly contributed to Slothana’s rapid ascent.

Furthermore, the project’s recent listings on prominent exchanges like X.com and Poloniex have provided crucial liquidity and accessibility, enabling more investors to participate in the Slothana craze.

While Slothana’s current Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 81 on the daily chart suggests an overbought condition, implying a potential correction, some analysts remain optimistic about the coin’s long-term prospects.

YouTube channel Cryptonews, boasting nearly 10,000 subscribers, posted a positive Slothana price prediction, suggesting that the coin’s market capitalization, currently sitting at $80 million, could realistically swell to several hundred million dollars. They forecasted a potential price target of $0.20 for SLOTH, representing a tenfold increase from current levels.

BONK price sluggish

In contrast to Slothana’s recent surge, BONK, the earlier Solana meme coin sensation, has experienced sluggish performance lately. At press time, BONK is trading around $0.000023, down 14% over the past week.

The primary challenge for BONK is its substantial market capitalization of approximately $1.5 billion, making it increasingly difficult for the coin to achieve multiple-fold gains from its current valuation. While BONK ignited the meme coin mania in late 2023 and Q1 2024, Slothana’s recent momentum and relatively smaller market cap could make it a more attractive prospect for investors seeking big upside potential.

Conclusion

Slothana’s remarkable price surge and successful marketing efforts have undoubtedly captured the attention of Solana meme coin investors. While the coin’s short-term prospects remain uncertain due to its overbought condition, some analysts believe it has the potential to get to $0.2 which represents 5x from the current levels.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Petar Jovanović
Editor

Petar Jovanović brings years of experience in the crypto industry to ReadWrite. With a strong belief in the potential of the web3 market since 2017, he's passionate about sharing valuable insights and knowledge. Based in Serbia, Petar graduated in Economics at the University of Niš, and went on to become the Head of Content at Captain Altcoin, an online magazine covering all things blockchain. His work has also been published on BeInCrypto and German site Kryptozeitung. Feel free to connect with Petar to discuss the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies.

Related News

Altcoins Hold Up as Bitcoin Price Flash Crashes with Upcoming CPI This Week - Best Crypto to Buy the Dip
Altcoins Hold Up as Bitcoin Price Flash Crashes with Upcoming CPI This Week – Best Crypto to Buy the Dip
Petar Jovanović
A network of interconnected nodes, representing a decentralized cryptocurrency network, with the Chinese and South Korean flags in the background, and a red "Banned" stamp over the image.
Chinese authorities shut down illegal crypto service
Radek Zielinski
A striking poster featuring the silhouette of Donald Trump with a bold, patriotic American flag behind him. The flag waves fiercely, with stars and stripes prominently visible. In the foreground, crypto symbols float around, creating a sense of digital innovation and financial freedom. The overall ambiance of the poster is bold, powerful, and futuristic.
Donald Trump courts the crypto vote, Biden warned
Graeme Hanna
This New Solana Meme Coin Pumped 495% - Here's Why It Can Mirror BONK Success
This New Solana Meme Coin Pumped 495% – Here’s Why It Can Mirror BONK Success
Petar Jovanović
6 VanEck Meme Coin Index Price Predictions - BONK, DOGE, FLOKI, PEPE, SHIB, WIF
6 VanEck Meme Coin Index Price Predictions – BONK, DOGE, FLOKI, PEPE, SHIB, WIF
Petar Jovanović

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI image of futuristic quantum computer designed by Nvidia / Nvidia has announced acceleration of quantum computing centers worldwide
Technology

Nvidia confirms worldwide acceleration in quantum computing using CUDA-Q
Graeme Hanna6 mins

Nvidia has confirmed it will accelerate quantum computing operations in different worldwide locations using the open-source Nvidia CUDA-Q platform. A company press release provided all of the details of the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.