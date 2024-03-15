This movie streaming platform is accepting Bitcoin

In a ground-breaking step for the streaming industry, Movies Plus has become the “first streaming platform” to allow subscribers to pay for their service using Bitcoin.

The free movie streaming app announced on Wednesday (Mar.12) it has integrated Bitcoin as an accepted payment method through a partnership with crypto payment processor Flash, which utilizes the Bitcoin Lightning Network for fast and cheap transactions.

What is Movies Plus?

It should be pointed out that Movies Plus is a small and up-and-coming streaming service. The company’s tagline on X is, “No commercials, no censorship, no agenda. Just quality content, at an affordable price.”

It is part of a wave of new entertainment brands in the US promoting their belief in free speech as a reason to subscribe.

One of the biggest titles on the service currently is The Plot Against the President a documentary into the Russian collusion accusations levelled at former President Donald Trump.

The company’s CEO and founder Corey Tucek, an evangelical Bitcoin supporter and businessman, shared his excitement of the news on X earlier this week.

Have been waiting a while to share this. You can now subscribe to Movies Plus by paying in Bitcoin! https://t.co/C7B0aoIHpR — Cory Tucek (@Cory_Tucek) March 12, 2024

As of yet, the big players in the sector like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video have not yet shown any indication they will also allow payments by Bitcoin. But with the digital asset reaching record highs this month and the launch of the Bitcoin ETF earlier this year there are signs the cryptocurrency is beginning to penetrate the mainstream.

Featured image: Ideogram