Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Shovel Knight is getting an enhanced edition, with 20 playable characters

Shovel Knight is getting an enhanced edition, with 20 playable characters

key art for shovel knight: shovel of hope DX. it's very green. on the left side of the image stands a cartoon version of Shovel Knight. The game's title takes up most of the bottom right of the image.

Yacht Club Games announced that they will be releasing a new version of Shovel Knight – Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX. It will contain plenty of new features including new characters for players to master.

The game was announced at Yacht Club Games’ showcase, which was mercifully short, and also featured their new upcoming game, Mina the Hollower.

In a thread on X, the developers referred to this new version as the “definitive edition” of the platformer. There isn’t currently any information on what platforms the game will release on but there’s a Steam page, so PC at least.

Although there’s also no planned release date for the new version, Yacht Club Games is looking to the future with this release, stating “It’s our way of preserving the game’s historical functionality, ensuring these elements remain available for future generations of players.”

What new features will be in Shovel of Hope DX?

New characters

It seems that the plot of the DX edition will be the same as the original version of Shovel of Hope – defeat the Order of No Quarter and their leader the evil Enchantress. However, players will now get the opportunity to play as the Enchantress herself, plus other new characters, bringing the total up to 20 playable characters, each with unique playstyles.

Multiplayer

There has always been local co-op in Shovel Knight as one of the most fun ways to tackle the game, but the new DX edition is introducing online multiplayer so you can team up with players across the world.

Rewind and save states

There’s no getting away from it – Shovel Knight can be a tricky game. The option to rewind your mistakes or make a save state to plan your approach or practice a tough challenge will make the game more accessible to players who aren’t platforming pros.

Cheats

an image showing off the cheats in Shovel of Hope DX - the player character is about 4x bigger than it should be
Image credit: Yacht Club Games

It’s quite unclear what this means at this stage but there are going to be over 300 cheats that can be combined in any combination for players to have a truly unique (and possibly quite strange) experience. Some of these cheats will surely be things like immunity to damage, but one of the screenshots shared shows a HUGE player character, so I’m hoping to see a personal favorite, big head mode. The classics are classics for a reason.

When will Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX be released?

We currently have very limited information on this. No release date, price, or platform options have been even hinted at. We know it will definitely be on PC because there’s a Steam page for keen fans to wishlist the game, but nothing more. We’ll keep our eyes open for more updates.

Featured image credit: Yacht Club Games

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

Key art for the game Valorant. Three operatives stand to the right of the screen whole the Valorant logo dominates the right side.
Valorant’s anti-cheat software is getting a workout in console lobbies
Ali Rees
Key art for Captain Blood - a pirate is centred in the screen, surrounded by several other fantasy-looking characters
Captain Blood: Apparently, pirates can rise from the dead – a 20-year-old game is back
Ali Rees
Minecraft Kansas
I don’t think we are in Kansas anymore as Minecraft builder replicates US city at 1:1 scale using software they developed
Paul McNally
key art for shovel knight: shovel of hope DX. it's very green. on the left side of the image stands a cartoon version of Shovel Knight. The game's title takes up most of the bottom right of the image.
Shovel Knight is getting an enhanced edition, with 20 playable characters
Ali Rees
League of Legends patch 14.13
LoL patch 14.13 release date including new Rain Shephard skins and everything we know so far
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Key art for the game Valorant. Three operatives stand to the right of the screen whole the Valorant logo dominates the right side.
Gaming

Valorant's anti-cheat software is getting a workout in console lobbies
Ali Rees43 seconds

Valorant's console version has launched into closed beta, and its anti-cheat detection software is primed to ban players using a XIM or other similar adapter device to use a keyboard...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.