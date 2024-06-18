Shovel Knight is getting an enhanced edition, with 20 playable characters

Yacht Club Games announced that they will be releasing a new version of Shovel Knight – Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX. It will contain plenty of new features including new characters for players to master.

The game was announced at Yacht Club Games’ showcase, which was mercifully short, and also featured their new upcoming game, Mina the Hollower.

In a thread on X, the developers referred to this new version as the “definitive edition” of the platformer. There isn’t currently any information on what platforms the game will release on but there’s a Steam page, so PC at least.

We're excited to announce Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX- an enhanced edition of the adventure that started it all. Embark on a quest to save Shield Knight, defeat the evil Enchantress, & bring down her Order of No Quarter. But that's not all…THERE'S A TON OF NEW FEATURES! pic.twitter.com/XVstU21H9D — Yacht Club Games – YCG Presents airs on 6.14 (@YachtClubGames) June 14, 2024

Although there’s also no planned release date for the new version, Yacht Club Games is looking to the future with this release, stating “It’s our way of preserving the game’s historical functionality, ensuring these elements remain available for future generations of players.”

What new features will be in Shovel of Hope DX?

New characters

It seems that the plot of the DX edition will be the same as the original version of Shovel of Hope – defeat the Order of No Quarter and their leader the evil Enchantress. However, players will now get the opportunity to play as the Enchantress herself, plus other new characters, bringing the total up to 20 playable characters, each with unique playstyles.

Multiplayer

There has always been local co-op in Shovel Knight as one of the most fun ways to tackle the game, but the new DX edition is introducing online multiplayer so you can team up with players across the world.

Rewind and save states

There’s no getting away from it – Shovel Knight can be a tricky game. The option to rewind your mistakes or make a save state to plan your approach or practice a tough challenge will make the game more accessible to players who aren’t platforming pros.

Cheats

It’s quite unclear what this means at this stage but there are going to be over 300 cheats that can be combined in any combination for players to have a truly unique (and possibly quite strange) experience. Some of these cheats will surely be things like immunity to damage, but one of the screenshots shared shows a HUGE player character, so I’m hoping to see a personal favorite, big head mode. The classics are classics for a reason.

When will Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX be released?

We currently have very limited information on this. No release date, price, or platform options have been even hinted at. We know it will definitely be on PC because there’s a Steam page for keen fans to wishlist the game, but nothing more. We’ll keep our eyes open for more updates.

Featured image credit: Yacht Club Games