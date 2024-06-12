Languagesx
Home The F1 24 team continues to patch the living daylights out of the game to get it driving as it should

The F1 24 team continues to patch the living daylights out of the game to get it driving as it should

in-game shot of George Russell's No. 63 Mercedes at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in F1 24. The car is driving into the picture, slightly tilted, nosecone pointed to the lower right.

When F1 24 emerged from the pit lane a few weeks ago it’s fair to say it had issues some of which involved minor things such as the car handling being nigh on impossible to control and even some people getting stuck with an install locked to the Chinese language.

Already though patch 1.4 has just dropped and while the previous three seem to have sorted out the majority of player gripes with the launch version, this hotfix fixes up some other major irritants.

In a post on X from the official game account the devs said that they had finally managed to correct an issue whereby a driver could find their Pace rating dropping drastically if they didn’t set the fastest Lap – fairly major that one.

Another that has been fixed is there all the cars could start a race with the wrong tyres on.

Other than that, although those two are very much welcome it seems to be we are into more minor tweak territory and the developers should be commended for the speed they have managed to patch out most of the major issues.

There are still complaints flying about around things such as lack of customization options, but it’s obviously important to get the base game performing as intended as a priority first.

F1 24 v1.4 patch notes

KEY CHANGES & IMPROVEMENTS
• Fixed an issue in Career modes where the player’s Pace rating would be excessively reduced if they didn’t set Fastest Lap.
• Fixed an issue where all cars could begin races on the wrong tyre compound (wet/dry) for the track conditions.
• Casual Settings Filter will no longer try to set
Quick Weather to Clear, which caused issues in some game modes.
• Resolved an issue where the car’s ERS could sometimes be unexpectedly disabled.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

