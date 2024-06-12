The F1 24 team continues to patch the living daylights out of the game to get it driving as it should

When F1 24 emerged from the pit lane a few weeks ago it’s fair to say it had issues some of which involved minor things such as the car handling being nigh on impossible to control and even some people getting stuck with an install locked to the Chinese language.

Already though patch 1.4 has just dropped and while the previous three seem to have sorted out the majority of player gripes with the launch version, this hotfix fixes up some other major irritants.

In a post on X from the official game account the devs said that they had finally managed to correct an issue whereby a driver could find their Pace rating dropping drastically if they didn’t set the fastest Lap – fairly major that one.

Another that has been fixed is there all the cars could start a race with the wrong tyres on.

Other than that, although those two are very much welcome it seems to be we are into more minor tweak territory and the developers should be commended for the speed they have managed to patch out most of the major issues.

There are still complaints flying about around things such as lack of customization options, but it’s obviously important to get the base game performing as intended as a priority first.

F1 24 v1.4 patch notes

KEY CHANGES & IMPROVEMENTS

• Fixed an issue in Career modes where the player’s Pace rating would be excessively reduced if they didn’t set Fastest Lap.

• Fixed an issue where all cars could begin races on the wrong tyre compound (wet/dry) for the track conditions.

• Casual Settings Filter will no longer try to set

Quick Weather to Clear, which caused issues in some game modes.

• Resolved an issue where the car’s ERS could sometimes be unexpectedly disabled.