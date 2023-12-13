Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in U.S. to fix Autopilot monitoring system

Tesla is recalling the vast majority of the two million vehicles it has sold in the US to urgently fix a malfunctioning system designed to ensure drivers remain alert when using Autopilot.
The action follows a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) into crashes involving the Autopilot system, some of which were fatal, reports CNBC. NHTSA’s investigation revealed shortcomings in Autopilot’s method of ensuring driver attention, leading to foreseeable misuse.
Documents posted by U.S. safety regulators on Wednesday (Dec.13) said the company will send out a software update to fix the problems.
Autopilot is an advanced driver assistance system the electric car maker claims enhances safety and convenience behind the wheel. When used properly, Tesla says Autopilot reduces the overall workload of a driver and makes driving safer. All vehicles built for the North American market now use camera-based ‘Tesla Vision’ to deliver Autopilot features, rather than radar.