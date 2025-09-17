Home Sweepstakes casino defenders SPGA and SGLA to merge

California’s anti-sweepstakes bill has been moving rapidly and with success since its overhaul earlier this year. Two parties, the SPGA and SGLA, both groups that represent the “social gaming” world that incorporates the sweepstakes casinos at the center of the bill, are now merging to try to fend it off.

However, it’ll be the Social and Promotional Gaming Association (SPGA) that will be disappearing into the SGLA (Social Gaming Leadership Alliance) as it’s very likely that the bill, AB 831, will pass. It’s now on its way to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is the last person in the bill’s way to passing.

There’s been no indication as of yet that he’s against it, as there have been some connections with tribal casinos in the state, most of which oppose sweepstakes casinos operating in California.

According to reporter Victor Rocha on X, formerly Twitter, VGW, the company behind the SGLA impacted by bans on sweepstakes casinos in the US, has been offering $1 million to tribes who oppose the bill. He now claims that some tribes are concerned about being “stiffed” now that their campaign has been unsuccessful.

The SPGA and SGLA have both been vigorously campaigning to ensure that the bill doesn’t pass, without much impact. Each time the bill has been voted on, it has passed with flying colors. Rocha comments on X that “They ran an embarrassingly bad campaign.”

SLGA comments on sweepstakes rep merger

Speaking to ReadWrite, the SGLA said:

“The SGLA and SPGA have always been separate entities with separate memberships – albeit advocating for the same industry – and that remains the case. We have appreciated our collaborative work with the SPGA and wish their team and members all the best.

“The SGLA was established to drive industry integrity, protect players, and advocate for appropriate oversight of online social games with sweepstakes, and we will continue championing those goals.”

