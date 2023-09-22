Surging Returns: Boost Your Savings Now

The Federal Reserve has maintained its benchmark interest rate at the highest level seen in 22 years, indirectly affecting interest rates on financial accounts and products across the US economy. This allows individuals with savings and extra cash to achieve a better return on their investments than in recent years, ensuring a return that surpasses current inflation rates. As a result, the higher interest rates encourage people to save more money and invest in interest-bearing financial instruments, such as certificates of deposit and government bonds, boosting the nation’s overall savings rate. Additionally, this has the potential to stabilize the economy as a whole, as higher returns on savings can help offset any negative impacts caused by inflation, promoting consumer confidence and sustainable long-term growth.

Federal Reserve Maintains Interest Rates — Low-Risk Investment Options

For individuals looking for low-risk options to maximize returns on funds intended for use within two years and funds anticipated to be required within the next two to five years, several alternatives are available. One such option is investing in high-yield savings accounts or certificates of deposit (CDs) offered by reputable financial institutions, which provide secure interest returns without exposing the funds to market volatility. Additionally, individuals can explore short-term bond funds, money market accounts, or Treasury-issued securities such as T-bills and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) to achieve a balance of safety and growth for their short-term financial goals.

High-Yield Online Savings Accounts

High-yield online savings accounts potentially provide greater returns than their traditional equivalents, with the average yearly percentage yield on banking savings accounts standing at just 0.56%, as per a recent Bankrate study. Compare that to noteworthy online savings accounts that frequently boast annual percentage yields (APY) reaching above 1%, delivering considerably better user profit. This shift towards online platforms also comes with the added advantages of flexibility, easier accessibility, and reduced overhead costs, allowing them to provide these competitive returns.

FDIC-Insured High-Yield Savings Accounts

Numerous online, FDIC-insured banks offer over 5% on their high-yield savings accounts. These high-yield savings accounts provide a convenient and lucrative way for consumers to grow their money with minimal risk. Account holders can easily access and manage their accounts through modern online banking platforms, making these accounts especially attractive to those seeking efficient and high-interest savings options.

Money Market Accounts and Funds

Money market accounts and funds permit a higher yield than regular checking or savings accounts when created with one’s own bank. These financial products achieve this by investing in short-term, high-quality, fixed-income securities, such as government bonds and commercial paper. As a result, investors can benefit from increased returns while still retaining relatively easy access to their funds, like a traditional savings account.

These accounts might have higher minimum deposit prerequisites than a standard savings account, but they deliver more liquidity than a fixed-term certificate of deposit or Treasury bill. In addition, they often provide a higher interest rate, enabling account holders to maximize their earnings potential while still maintaining easy access to their funds. Balancing the benefits of higher interest rates and convenient access makes high-yield savings accounts attractive for those looking to grow their savings without sacrificing flexibility.

Certificates of Deposit (CDs)

Certificates of deposits (CDs) represent another low-risk investment choice for increasing cash, necessitating a fixed deposit sum for a specified period, typically ranging from three months to five years. The longer the term of the CD, the higher the interest rate you can potentially earn. However, investors need to be aware of possible penalties for withdrawing funds before the maturity date, as this action may result in a loss of earned interest.

Considerations for CDs

Although interest rates for CDs are typically higher than those for high-yield savings accounts and money market accounts, potential penalties apply for withdrawing funds before the term’s conclusion. These penalties, often referred to as early withdrawal penalties, can sometimes negate the benefits of higher interest rates, making it essential for investors to carefully consider their liquidity needs before committing their funds to a CD. Additionally, due to their fixed interest rates, CDs may not be the ideal choice for investors searching for a hedge against inflation during rising interest rates.

Featured Image Credit: Maitree Rimthong; Pexels; Thank you!