SuperSportBet secures betting partnerships with South African football teams

SuperSportBet has confirmed official partnerships with the leading South African soccer clubs, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The new betting platform, launched on 5 January, is a joint venture between the prominent African sports broadcaster SuperSport, its parent company MultiChoice, and online developer KingMakers.

In a signal of intent to the sportsbook industry in South Africa, SuperSportsBet has immediately established its presence by agreeing to terms with both DStv Premiership clubs, on a partnership which aims to “elevate the sports betting experience for fans across South Africa,” as reported by Gambling Insider.

The sentiment was echoed by Kaizer Chiefs chairman Dr. Kaizer Motaung who stated, “We are elated that this strong partnership gives us an opportunity to elevate the experiences we intend to bring to our supporters,” whilst his Orlando Pirates counterpart Dr Irvin Khoza said, “As a football club anchored in a rich heritage with a loyal and passionate following, the partnership is an opportunity to further build on our fans’ footballing experiences.”

Joint offering

In terms of how that objective will be met, one of the key projects will be a flagship online magazine show which is expected to include in-depth game analysis, behind-the-scenes content, and other features on the South African soccer heavyweights, as well as the league in general.

The Chiefs, formed in 1970, play at the 94, 797-capacity FNB Stadium in Johannesburg whilst the Pirates have their base at the Orlando Stadium which holds just over 37,000. Both clubs contest the Soweto derby, one of the biggest soccer rivalries on the continent.

Rendani Ramovha, CEO of SuperSport, commented on the club agreement, “SuperSportBet is a pivotal part of our platform-based business strategy. The partnership with Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs solidifies our commitment to delivering top-notch sports entertainment to our viewers.”

“The magazine show is an exciting addition to our platform, offering fans a deeper connection to the sports they love. It’s a celebration of sports and betting, and we can’t wait to share it with our audiences.”

Image credit: pixabay, pexels.com