SuperPlay and Disney Games launch new solitaire game

SuperPlay and Disney Games launch new solitaire game

A close-up shot of hands holding a mobile phone. The person's hands are wearing rings. The phone is in a protective case. The background is blurred and contains a plant and a lamp.

The game developer SuperPlay has just announced a major new collaboration as it teams up with the powerhouse Disney Games to launch a new solitaire game.

Aptly named ‘Disney Solitaire,’ the game is free-to-play and it’ll feature over 75 Disney and Pixar characters and storylines including Disney’s The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Moana, and many more.

“Teaming up with Disney Games to create Disney Solitaire is an important milestone for the company as we continue to find captivating ways to keep players engaged, this time with the help of beloved Disney and Pixar characters,” said Gilad Almog, Co-Founder of SuperPlay in a press release.

This marks the first new game launch since SuperPlay was acquired by PlayTika in 2024.

On September 18, Playtika Holding Corp announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SuperPlay for $700 million, and additional contingent consideration of up to $1.25 billion, subject to achieving certain financial targets over three years.

The company was first founded by former Playtika employees in 2019 and its two games Dice Dreams and Domino Dreams grew to a combined 1.7 million Average Daily Active Users by August 2024.

SuperPlay’s Disney Games collaboration is the first since being acquired

Now, the SuperPlay team has been putting their focus into creating this new mobile game which aims to allow players to ‘journey through enchanting scenes and relive nostalgic moments with iconic characters.’

“Disney Solitaire offers a delightful twist on TriPeaks Solitaire with the added magic of Disney and Pixar characters,” said Luigi Priore, VP, General Manager, Disney and Pixar Games.

“SuperPlay’s talented artists have crafted a stunning new visual style, and combined with their mobile gaming expertise, deliver an engaging game that beautifully showcases the magic of classic Disney and Pixar films.”

Disney has been involved in the gaming industry for some time now, and it was only back in February 2024 when it invested $1.5 billion into Fortnite-maker Epic Games to acquire an equity stake.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer

