SteamWorld Heist 2: is it a sequel, characters, platforms, and what to expect

SteamWorld Heist 2 is just around the corner, so here’s all you need to know to get off to a strong start in the Steambot adventure.

Due for release on August 8, 2024, the arrival of SteamWorld Heist 2 is fast approaching. The game is set to introduce a brand-new crew of Steambots to the Great Sea. Bringing back the same telltale humor and a fresh mystery, there’s reportedly a promise of over 35 hours of gameplay.

That includes vibrant art, music, and story that will bring fans of the long-running SteamWorld franchise. The games’ vivid style and look have kept its fans returning for years, alongside the light characters.

Get ready to heist! Pre-order #SteamWorldHeistII now on Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox for a 10% discount and prepare to dive in on August 8th! 🤖 👇 — SteamWorld Games (@SteamWorldGames) June 26, 2024

What is the gameplay like for SteamWorld Heist 2

As noted above, there’s an all-new crew of Steambots on the Great Sea in SteamWorld Heist 2. Captain Leeway has a crew ready to set sail across the high seas, seeking to find out why the water is deadly. Steambots are starting to develop rust in their metal limbs and hearts and the crew need to find out why it’s happening and how to stop it.

We’ve already had some detailed looks at the characters, as well as some gameplay, in the trailer. At over five minutes, it’s an impressive peek at what’s to come, spotlighting the mechanics of the turn-based 2D strategy game. A familiar feature is the ricocheting bullets, adding some extra danger to the fight scenes.

Is SteamWorld Heist 2 a sequel?

SteamWorld Heist 2 is technically a sequel to 2015’s SteamWorld Heist but it’s also the seventh entry in the SteamWorld series overall. All of the games are set in the same vibrant universe and timeline, despite not always being directly connected like these two are.

Just like the first SteamWorld Heist game, the sequel appears to include all of the same silly ricochet mechanics that fans will know and love, as well as side quests to plunder treasure in the handcrafted world. Combat is centered around turn-based fights, with players using the ricocheting mechanics to send their bullets and explosives bouncing around the walls and ceilings – hopefully ending up at the desired destination instead of exploding back at you.

What platforms is SteamWorld Heist on?

SteamWorld Heist 2 will be available on all major platforms immediately at launch, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC via Steam.

However, it’s worth noting that SteamWorld Heist 2 will not be included in Game Pass, at least not initially. At first, the early trailer included the Game Pass logo, which caused some confusion about its availability. This was later removed and confirmed as an editing mistake by the game published Thunderful in an official statement to IGN.

Instead, all players will need to pay $30 across all platforms at launch, rather than being able to access the game via any subscription services like Xbox Game Pass.

Is SteamWorld Heist 2 a two-player game?

Just like its SteamWorld Heist predecessor, SteamWorld Heist 2 only offers single-player functionality. This is despite calls from the community asking for two-player possibilities. The Steam discussion around the game has mixed responses from fans, with some preferring the dev team to focus on what they know and stick to turn-based single-player combat and others wanting them to push the boundaries a bit more.

It would be interesting to see how SteamWorld Heist could incorporate multiplayer, perhaps through controlling entire armies or spreading combat across many maps. Whatever the potential options, it’s not coming this time around, unfortunately.

Every SteamWorld Heist 2 character

There will be 11 new characters in SteamWorld Heist 2. We already have names and basic personalities for each of them, offering a flavor of what to expect in the upcoming release:

Captain Quincy Leeway : Charismatic. More of a talker than a fighter

: Charismatic. More of a talker than a fighter Daisy Clutch : Adventurous gunslinger

: Adventurous gunslinger Wesley Hotchkiss: Loyal. Good at flinging explosives

Loyal. Good at flinging explosives Dame Judy Wrench : Electrifying and accomplished

: Electrifying and accomplished Poe Phroggi : Nimble and quick

: Nimble and quick Cornelius Column : Philosophical nature with a strong frame

: Philosophical nature with a strong frame Tristan Torque : A cool bot focused on being awesome

: A cool bot focused on being awesome Barbara “Crowbar” Crowe : Looking to get rich

Rose “Chimney” Rivet : Lively bot who loves having a laugh

Beacon Potts : Timid marksbot

Sola Fathom: Hard to understand, but capable

It’s worth noting that there will be a new job system in SteamWorld Heist 2, which allows players to customize the crewmates’ abilities, equipment, and skills to their best advantage.

That goes far beyond switching out the fun hats they wear, offering the chance to assign roles like Sniper or Reaper to different characters. Each job has a skillset that can be applied to help specific characters work with each other in unique ways, adding extra strategy to the game.

Featured image: Thunderful