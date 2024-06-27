Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Steam gamers get another official controller, five years after the last one

Steam gamers get another official controller, five years after the last one

promotional image for Hori's new Wireless Horipad for Steam, officially licensed by the PC marketplace, launching Oct. 31
tl;dr

  • PC gamers can now use Hori’s official Wireless Horipad for Steam, which features twin analog sticks instead of touchpads.
  • The controller has a traditional layout, remappable buttons, and supports Steam’s Big Picture Mode for easy customization.
  • Launching by the end of October for around $50, the Wireless Horipad will be available in white, black, blue, and yellow.

PC gamers who prefer gamepads to console-and-mouse have a number of peripherals supported within Steam, from PlayStation 4 to Xbox Series X. The officially official Wireless Horipad for Steam, however, uses twin analog sticks instead of the unusual touch pads that the original Steam Controller employed.

The original Steam Controller, bundled with the long lost Steam Machine and Steam Link streaming hardware, was discontinued in 2019. It was noted for having two trackpads instead of twin analog joysticks. Some found this arrangement more fluid and intuitive, others were put off by having to learn what was basically a new control layout.

Hori’s official Steam controller comes in a more traditional layout, with ergonomically offset thumbsticks, a four-way directionl pad to the lower right of the left thumb, and a traditional X-Y-A-B face button mapping, plus shoulder buttons and analog triggers.

All of this is remapabble, of course, but for console video games that also launch on Steam, Hori is offering an out-of the box solution that plays like a PlayStation or Xbox with no fuss.

There are another four custom buttons that can be assigned multiple functions, whether that’s capturing a screenshot or gameplay, or something else. The “Steam button” in the middle, resembling the Xbox and PlayStation buttons at the center of those consoles’ dedicated controller, will bring up Steam’s Big Picture Mode.

When does the new Steam controller come out?

From there, players are able to customize and remap the controller to their preferences, as any PC gamer would expect. To be clear, Hori’s Wireless Horipad for Steam does not have any trackpads — nor does it have any vibration/rumble capability, or a headphone jack.

The Wireless Horipad will launch by the end of the October, and cost about $50 when it does go live. It’l come in four colors: white, black, blue, and yellow.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

Related News

promotional image for Hori's new Wireless Horipad for Steam, officially licensed by the PC marketplace, launching Oct. 31
Steam gamers get another official controller, five years after the last one
Owen Good
Xbox Games comes to Amazon Fire TV
Play Xbox games console-free as major titles come to Amazon Fire TV
Rachael Davies
greatsword of damnation elden ring
How to get Greatsword of Damnation in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Jacob Woodward
Miquella in Shadow of the Erdtree
Does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree have multiple endings?
Jacob Woodward
FM25 screenshot from the game's first dev update
First glimpse of Football Manager 2025 along with what we can expect from landmark new version
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

promotional image for Hori's new Wireless Horipad for Steam, officially licensed by the PC marketplace, launching Oct. 31
Gaming

Steam gamers get another official controller, five years after the last one
Owen Good57 mins

PC gamers who prefer gamepads to console-and-mouse have a number of peripherals supported within Steam, from PlayStation 4 to Xbox Series X. The officially official Wireless Horipad for Steam, however,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.