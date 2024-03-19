Subscribe
Home Steam debuts new family sharing, overhauling previous design

Steam debuts new family sharing, overhauling previous design

Shared library view and Steam Family view, showing different video game titles and their images
TL:DR

  • Steam introduces 'Steam Families,' an overhaul of its family sharing system, now allowing up to six family members to access and manage shared games without previous limitations.
  • The update simplifies game sharing and management, offering features like automatic access to shared game libraries and individual achievements, alongside enhanced parental controls for monitoring and restricting children's gaming activities.
  • New functionalities include the ability for child accounts to request purchases through family adult members, streamlining the game acquisition process and enabling more controlled access to content.

Steam has officially overhauled its family sharing system which faced difficulties when others on the plan were loading up games, in favor of the new ‘Steam Families.’

Introduced via a blog post on the Steam website yesterday (Mar. 18) the video game service said they were ‘excited’ to announce the update which is now available in the Steam Beta Client.

Steam Families is a collection of new and existing family-related features, replacing both Steam Family Sharing and Steam Family View.

It provides a single location to manage which games your family can access and when they can play. Up to six family members can be included in one plan, with management access available from Steam Client, a mobile device, or web browser.

Members of a family will be classified as either adult or child, with the adult having management access.

In the previous system, there were limits on how many people could play games from one library. This has now been removed, as has the need for two systems.

To give Steam’s family debut a try, you’ll need to be in the beta program. You can do this by visiting Settings > Interface > Client Beta Participants and selecting ‘Steam Family Beta.’

New features in Steam Families

For parents who are monitoring children’s online activity, this new update is set to make it a whole lot easier to manage as new features open up ease of access.

Family Sharing

The family sharing feature brings in the library which is accessible via the left column on the home screen once you’ve signed in.

Anyone in a ‘family’ gains automatic access to the shareable games library, meaning users can play a game from other family member’s collections – even if they are online playing another game.

When you are playing a game from your family library, you can create your own saved games and earn individual Steam achievements.

Parental Controls

New to Steam is the major upgrade on parental controls, with the tool focusing on this. 

Parents can set limits on what and when children play games on Steam and you can control what games your children have access to and monitor their activity. This is even possible via your mobile phone when you’re away from your at-home device.

Parental control features let adults:

  • Allow access to appropriate games
  • Restrict access to the Steam Store, Community or Friends Chat
  • Set playtime limits (hourly/daily) 
  • View playtime reports 
  • Approve or deny requests from child accounts for additional playtime or feature access (temporary or permanent) 
  • Recover a child’s account if they lost their password

Child Purchase Requests 

With this addition to the family service, adults no longer have to spend time manually purchasing games for their children. Instead, to streamline this process, Steam Families has a payment option where a child account can request an in-family adult to pay for their shopping cart.

The adult then has the choice to approve and pay for the purchase from their mobile device or email or to decline the request.

Featured Image: Via Steam News

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

DraftKings Inc confirms executive changes at the company as the gambling platform targets strategic growth
DraftKings confirms exec changes to deliver ‘significant profitability’
Graeme Hanna
An image of VASCO from Starfield with his thumb up.
Latest Starfield patch brings more enhancements and improvements
Paul McNally
A futuristic office environment where employees are wearing sleek, modern headsets that are their personal AI assistants., 3d render
Workplace AI negatively impacts quality of life, study finds
Sophie Atkinson
A mech looks out across the landscape on Lightyear Frontier, the farming sim now available on Xbox Game Pass
Xbox Game Pass adds open world adventure title for March 2024
Graeme Hanna
An image of one of Convai AI's Smart NPCs
A cyberpunk game with AI actors that make up their own dialogue? Count us in
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

DraftKings Inc confirms executive changes at the company as the gambling platform targets strategic growth
Gambling

DraftKings confirms exec changes to deliver 'significant profitability'
Graeme Hanna25 mins

DraftKings has confirmed executive changes at the company with Jason Park taking up the newly created position of Chief Transformation Officer to lead strategic initiatives for additional growth, including a...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.