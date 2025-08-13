Home Star Entertainment recovers Hong Kong investor rescue deal

Star Entertainment recovers Hong Kong investor rescue deal

Star Entertainment sent its share price soaring after announcing a deal to rekindle its partnership with Hong Kong-based investors. 

Star Entertainment sent its share price soaring after announcing a deal to rekindle its partnership with Hong Kong-based investors. 

The embattled Australian casino company announced on August 12 that it had reached an agreement with Chow Tai Fook Enterprises and Far East Consortium to sell 50% of the Brisbane Queen’s Wharf Casino and hotel venue.

That follows a previous breakdown in the relationship over a number of “outstanding commercial issues,” leading to the heads of agreement (HoA) termination notice taking effect. 

It appeared that Star would retain its 50% equity interest in the Destination Brisbane Consortium (DBC) and its 33% equity interest in the Destination Gold Coast Consortium (DGCC), however, that plan is now on the shelf. 

The refreshed deal means the Hong Kong joint venture partners will take full ownership of the DBC Queen’s Wharf project, with Star Entertainment gaining outright control of two hotel and residential towers at the Gold Coast resort. 

It also relieves Star of certain financial pressures, including AUD 212 million ($138.8m) in equity contributions and guarantees on half of DBC’s AUD 1.4 billion ($917m) debt facility. 

The official ASX press release confirmed that “Star has also received the consent of its subordinated lenders Bally’s Corporation and Investment Holdings Pty Ltd to support the Transaction on the basis of the executed terms.”

Star shares jump more than 30%

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and set to unfold in two stages, with Star exiting Queen’s Wharf by November 30 this year. The second timeline expects asset transfers to be completed by around June 2026.

The rescue brings Star Entertainment back from the brink, once again relieving the company of pending financial pressures and allowing it to service existing debt commitments. 

Reuters detailed that  “the investors had now agreed to a sale on terms broadly similar to the original proposal,” but it is still unclear why Far East Consortium and Chow Tai Fook returned to the table. 

Star Entertainment has won a reprieve, with its shares spiking up 32% by mid-day trading on Tuesday, representing a massive return from the almost record-low prior to the revival announcement.

Image credit: Star Entertainment

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Little Creek Casino armed robbery suspect arrested after multi-agency investigation
Suswati Basu
Crowd of people stood in the forefront of the image, in the background can see a black curtain and a man stood at a podium in front of it. They are celebrating the opening of a new casino.
PENN Entertainment has grand opening of $185M Hollywood Casino Joliet
Sophie Atkinson
Sheriff seeks help identifying Little Creek Casino armed robbery suspect. Three surveillance images of an armed robbery suspect at Little Creek Casino. The man is wearing a light gray Nike baseball cap, dark sunglasses, a dark or gray flannel shirt buttoned to the neck, and dark pants. In one image, he appears to be walking; in another, he faces the camera; and in the third, he is seen from above at a counter holding a silver handgun in his right hand, wearing a clear plastic glove.
Sheriff seeks help identifying Little Creek Casino armed robbery suspect
Suswati Basu
California tribal casinos defeated in first ruling over cardroom games
California tribal casinos defeated in first ruling over cardroom games
Graeme Hanna
Colorful outdoor amusement park in Genting Highlands, Malaysia, featuring roller coasters, water rides, a central lake with paddle boats, and vibrant buildings under a bright blue sky. Genting Highlands casino chips theft suspect 'on the run'
Genting Highlands casino chips theft suspect ‘on the run’
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Inspired Entertainment has confirmed the launch of V-play Football Brazil in partnership with EstrelaBet and Altenar.
Gambling

Inspired Entertainment confirms latest Brazil expansion for V-play Football
Graeme Hanna28 minutes

Inspired Entertainment has confirmed the launch of V-play Football Brazil in partnership with EstrelaBet.  The latest expansion within the Latin American market also involves Altenar, with the sportsbook platform powering...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.