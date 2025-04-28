Languagesx
Stake launches Stake Engine to streamline game development for iGaming creators

Stake, one of the world’s biggest online casinos, has announced the launch of Stake Engine, its next-generation Remote Gaming Server (RGS).

The company told ReadWrite that the platform is designed to give developers the tools, infrastructure, and audience they need to build on their own terms.

Powered by technology that has handled over 300 billion bets and supported by a global community of more than 20 million players, Stake says it will provide developers with end-to-end game development tools and a streamlined path to generating revenue. The platform features a commercial model offering 10% of Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR), paid out monthly, which the company describes as one of the most developer-friendly options in the iGaming industry.

Over the past year, games developed on Stake Engine have reportedly generated $3.31 billion in turnover. In the latest quarter, three titles built on the platform made it into Stake’s top 50 games by total bets, which include Massive Studio’s Jawsome, Serpentina, and Twist’s Samurai Dogs Unleashed.

Stake says developers will be able to build games featuring slots, wheel mechanics, card-based logic, and original IP using the engine.

The engine is supposed to streamline the game development process, in a bid to help developers launch new titles more quickly by removing some of the common barriers seen with traditional RGS. Developers using Stake Engine are not expected to build their own infrastructure, negotiate publisher deals, or spend extended periods integrating with legacy systems. According to Stake, the process from concept to live game can take just a few days.

Stake Engine also offers a full front-end SDK, an integrated math engine, balancing tools, and a real-time analytics dashboard, providing developers with access to performance data as they build and optimize their games.

Stake Engine ‘removes barriers’ for game developers

Brais Pena, Chief Strategy Officer at Easygo, the technology firm behind Stake, said: “Stake Engine is built for creators, with speed, freedom, and scale baked in.

“Stake Engine is more than just infrastructure, it’s a launchpad for the next generation of iGaming creators.

“We’ve taken everything we’ve learned building the world’s most popular online casino and packaged it into a platform that removes barriers, unlocks creativity, and delivers scale from day one.

“Stake Engine is what happens when the biggest operator in iGaming builds for the builders. It’s not just a platform. It’s our commitment to the next generation of game creators.”

ReadWrite has reached out to Stake for comment.

Featured image: Stake via X

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books.

BetMGM reports strong Q1 results thanks to sports betting and iGaming growth
Jacob Woodward1 hour

BetMGM has delivered strong first-quarter financial results for 2025, achieving profitability as online sports betting and iGaming revenues soared. The joint venture, owned by Entain and MGM Resorts, announced net...

