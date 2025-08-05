Spanish welcome offers return resulting in 20% betting increase

Welcome offers returning to Spain’s gambling industry have caused a 20% surge in activity across the European nation.

Introductory promotions had been subject to a ban that was put in place four years prior, but not everyone is happy that the restrictions have been lessened.

As Spain’s Consumer Affairs Minister, Pablo Bustinduy has already been making waves, suggesting that this should be reintroduced as part of upcoming legislation.

Spain’s 20% gambling boom

As part of a presentation, the Annual Report on Gaming Activity 2024 by the General Directorate of Gaming Regulation and the Gaming Policy Council (CPJ) showed the improved statistics across the gambling industry.

In terms of footfall, the figures increased from 1,991,550 in 2023 to 459,266 players across Spanish online gaming by the report’s 2024 conclusion. There had been a 55% cooldown in the number of new betting accounts being created during the time of the ban, in contrast to the recent surge.

The Spanish Supreme Court initiated the ban as part of a decree set down in the parliament of Spain known as Royal Decree 958/2020. This allowed a portion of betting promotion and advertisements to be restricted.

Some political forces in Spain have called for the ban to be reintroduced due to the massive surge in the figures compared to the period when the restrictions were in place.

Gambling promotion ban’s possible return

The aforementioned Consumer Affairs Minister, Pablo Bustinduy, has been vocal, stating that a new ban to protect individuals should come into place as part of an update to the existing terms set out in Spain’s Customer Service Law. So welcome offers could yet again be under threat by the regulators in the Spanish capital.

The Spanish Gambling Policy Council has been on a similar vein of thinking with tighter restrictions on time-outs, deposit limits, and identification of those most at risk being proposed in the high court of Spain.

Regardless of the outcome, gaming operators in Spain will be content that there is a whole host of new gamers looking to take advantage of their platforms. Whether there is a ban on promotions, the latest influx of these players will undoubtedly contribute to the quarterly reports of the biggest gambling names in Europe.

