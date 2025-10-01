Spain reveals plans for centralized monitoring for deposit limits in player protection push

The Directorate General of Gambling in Spain (DGOJ) has outlined plans to improve player protections through centralized monitoring controls.

These will be integrated into the digital requirements of Spanish online gambling licenses. It comes after the DGOJ renewed its certification with the Spanish government services and agencies. The plan is part of a wider project to deploy a centralized monitoring system to track player activity across the industry.

Since 2022, Spanish gambling license holders have self-managed deposit limits themselves, at a limit of €600 a day. Under the new system, the DGOJ will be able to verify each customer deposit in line with individual licenses. These will be set at €600 per day, €1,500 per week, and €3,000 per month.

Although the system is yet to be put to the test, the DGOJ believes that it will make it easier for customers to reduce individual limits, possibly with new self-limiting tools. Licensees, or operators, will need to remind customers of their right to limit deposits and the time spent on platforms every time they log in.

Gambling user protection in Spain

Following on from a closer look at Spanish gambling regulations earlier in the year, this latest proposal is part of the DGOJ’s latest push to better protect Spanish gambling consumers. It comes alongside the launch of a new Federal Self-Exclusion Scheme for those at risk of gambling-related harm and plans for an AI algorithm to trace 60 variables that could indicate greater risk.

The AI program will be able to track real-time patterns linked to problem gambling behaviour and enable operators to intervene in dangerous patterns early, as well as offer those who need it access to the treatment they need. These measures, combined with the planned centralized system, are thought to better protect Spanish gamblers.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY 2.0