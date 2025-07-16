South Korean casino stocks rise ahead of a tourist influx 

South Korea is experiencing an increase in the nation’s entertainment stocks, namely casino and hotel resort locations.

Experts attribute this to the lifting of travel restrictions on Chinese tourists, which is scheduled to take effect in the third quarter of 2025.

South Korea casino stocks surge

According to the South Korean stock exchange, tourist-centered casinos, such as Lotte Tour Development, saw a 37.4% rise from June to July 2025. Chosun Biz reports that the tourist-focused company’s competitors also surged in the stock market.

Paradise Co and GKL both witnessed share increases of 35.6% and 17.35%, respectively, in light of Chinese group visa travel being made free.

“Since the visa-free entry for Koreans to China was allowed last November, there has been a warm breeze between the two countries,” Kim Hye-young, a researcher at DAOL Investment & Securities reportedly stated.

This might be a boon for Inspire Entertainment Resort that has been up for sale in South Korea since private equity firm Bain Capital made the move to put it on the market.

We reported that the resort boasts three 5-star hotels featuring 1,275 rooms, a 15,000-seat arena, an indoor water attraction, and a digital entertainment street.

Can South Korean citizens gamble?

South Korean nationals, compared to tourist are only allowed to gamble in one area in the nation, the resort Kangwon Land. The area is also heavily monitored by the stewards of gambling law, the Integrated Supervisory Commission for the Gambling Industry, which takes a zero tolerance approach to any form of illegal gambling.

ReadWrite reported that there had been a doppelganger posing as Kangwon Land, that had stolen the company’s logo and mimicked the online presence of the casino.

Choi Chul-gyu, acting CEO of Kangwon Land, publicly stated, “In accordance with relevant laws, Kangwon Land does not operate any online casinos outside of its designated physical premises,” and urged the public to be vigilant in order to prevent damage from illegal gambling activities.”

The casino reported the imposter site to the Korea Communications Standards Commission to block any further damage and has started a formal legal complaint against the parties responsible.

Migrant worker numbers down amid tourism flux

In contrast to the tourist influx, South Korea is witnessing a decline in foreign workers coming to the nation to find employment for the first time in four years.

According to the national news agency Yonhap News, a specialist at the statistical agency of the South Korean government, Yoo Soo-deok, answered questions on those coming and going across the past year.

“112,000 Chinese nationals migrated to Korea in 2024, down 20,000 from the previous year. From Thailand, 21,000 people came here, falling sharply from 35,000 in 2023,” said Soo-deok.

Featured image: Ideogram