Sony acquires crypto exchange Whalefin, plans for relaunch

Sony acquires crypto exchange Whalefin, plans for relaunch

Sony logo morphing into a stylized whale fin, symbolizing the Whalefin crypto exchange acquisition
TL:DR

  • Sony Corporation plans to relaunch Whalefin, a crypto exchange acquired from Amber Group in 2023.
  • This acquisition marks Sony's most direct involvement in the cryptocurrency sector, despite previous Web3 interests.
  • Sony's entry into the Japanese crypto market benefits from the country's clear and progressive cryptocurrency regulations.

Sony Corporation is set to enter the cryptocurrency market by relaunching Whalefin, a crypto exchange it acquired from Amber Group in 2023. Financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed.

The news, initially reported by Wu Blockchain and later confirmed by The Block, marks a significant step for the tech giant into the digital asset space. Whalefin recently announced that its parent company, Amber Japan, has rebranded to S.BLOX following its acquisition by Quetta Web, a Sony subsidiary, in August 2023.

Amber Japan, previously known as DeCurret, came under Amber Group’s ownership in 2022. Sony intends to revive the exchange with a new application, as stated in a press release published on PR Times.

Not Sony’s first crypto rodeo

While Sony has previously shown interest in Web3 through various investments and collaborations, this acquisition represents its most direct involvement in the cryptocurrency sector to date. The company has previously partnered with Astar Network for a Web3 incubation program and filed a patent for cross-platform NFT transfers in gaming.

This move comes amid reports that Amber Group, based in Hong Kong, had been considering divesting its Japanese unit due to the country’s stringent regulatory environment.

Crypto exchanges are digital platforms that allow users to buy, sell, and trade various cryptocurrencies. These exchanges act as intermediaries between buyers and sellers, providing a marketplace where users can exchange traditional fiat currencies for cryptocurrencies, or trade one type of cryptocurrency for another. They typically offer features such as real-time price quotes, trading tools, and secure wallets for storing digital assets. Crypto exchanges play a crucial role in the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem by providing liquidity and facilitating the adoption of digital currencies.

Operating a crypto exchange in Japan under Sony’s ownership presents several advantages. The Japanese market is known for its progressive stance on cryptocurrency regulation, having recognized Bitcoin as a legal form of payment in 2017.

This regulatory clarity provides a stable environment for crypto businesses to operate. Sony, as a well-established and trusted global technology company, brings significant credibility and financial backing to the venture.

