Skull and Bones: How to raise crew stamina and morale with cooking

There are a few metrics you need to keep on top of in Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones. If you have played your way through the Open Beta you will likely have found out that not only do you need to level up your Infamy in order to unlock new items such as ships and weapons, but also that Crew Morale is super important if you don’t want your shipmates to tag you as a loser and start to desert your ship.

The last thing you want on your hands is a mutiny, walking the plank is no fun, so in order to keep them on side you need to appease their baser instincts, one of which is simply by keeping them fed – no pirate likes to live off the weevils in the dry biscuits.

Cooking in Skull and Bones

While pirates will happily eat raw food to keep them fed, nothing makes them happier than a hearty cooked meal. As soon as you get a free moment from starting out you should practice killing sharks and other fish with spears from within your Dhow. The meat you collect from these fish can then be taken to a campfire which you will find on islands and at pirate hubs. From there you should interact with the fire and a crafting box will pop up showing you the recipes you know.

As long as you have the ingredients – and it first it is solidly just of the fishy variety you can cook up a nice grilled meal and keep your men happy.

Crew morale

Your men also like a good scrap and morale can be boosted by regularly keeping them in the action. Look for fights you can win rather than just sailing the High Seas and keep them happy with kills and victories as well.

