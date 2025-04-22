Silver Reef Casino Resort to deploy AI technology

Silver Reef Casino Resort, based in Washington, will be implementing AI into its casino operations through a new partnership with Gaming Analytics.

The news was announced last Thursday (April 17), and the collaboration enabled the casino to provide real-time, AI-powered analytics.

This is now being used to optimize its slots to identify the machines that are underperforming, while adjusting floor layouts and fine-tuning incentives with live performance data.

Cheers to 23 years of entertainment and fun at Silver Reef Casino Resort! Thank you for being part of our journey and making us your ultimate entertainment destination! ✨🎰🎊 #SilverReefCasino pic.twitter.com/Q83zfg8SwP — Silver Reef Casino Resort (@SRCResort) April 9, 2025

The new tools will also allow the company to monitor guest behavior, campaign performance, and operational trends from a single interface which will eliminate certain manual reporting.

“As a property without a formal analytics department, Gaming Analytics provides an essential resource,” said Dale Robertson, General Manager at Silver Reef, in a press release.

“The ability to analyze patron behavior in real time and adjust marketing strategy immediately has made a measurable impact. GA’s platform is invaluable.”

AI tool to be used to improve casino operations, marketing and guest experience

The resort is based in Ferndale, Washington, and currently features over 1,000 slot machines, table games, multiple restaurants, and a hotel.

The company they have collaborated with, Gaming Analytics, is an AI-powered platform for casino operators that aims to deliver real-time insights, predictive modeling and slot optimization tools to improve marketing, operations, and the guest experience.

“Access to real-time slot analytics is a game-changer,” said Wayne Moenoa, Director of Slots. “We no longer wait for delayed reports. GA gives us the ability to make fast, informed decisions that maximize revenue and improve the guest experience.”

Going forward, Silver Reef could expand the tools beyond the gaming floor and across departments.

“We see this as a foundation for broader digital transformation,” said Robertson. “Real-time data access, combined with GA’s support, positions us to make smarter decisions across the entire property.”

With artificial intelligence creeping into major sectors worldwide, it’s no surprise that casinos are starting to implement its uses.

“We’re excited to welcome Silver Reef to the GA network,” said Kiran Brahmandam, CEO and Founder of Gaming Analytics. “Their team understands the value of real-time data, and we’re proud to support their operational goals.”

Featured Image: Credit to Dennis Sylvester Hurd via Flickr