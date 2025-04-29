Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Second court ruling goes in Kalshi’s favor in ongoing lawsuit

Second court ruling goes in Kalshi’s favor in ongoing lawsuit

Jersey City

A second court ruling has gone the way of market platform Kalshi in an ongoing series of cases.

A New Jersey District Court judge has ruled in agreement with a previous decision in Nevada, deciding that Kalshi stands a fair chance of success in its lawsuit against the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE).

The suit comes after the DGE issued a cease and desist order against Kalshi to block the company from offering event contracts for individual sports events. A judge in New Jersey has now awarded Kalshi’s request for a temporary injunction, noting that the ruling was influenced in part by the previous decision in Nevada.

Part of the decision also came down to, as Judge Edward S. Kiel explained, that the costs of excluding New Jersey residents from Kalshi’s offering would be tens of millions of dollars.

Generally speaking, Judge Kiel was convinced that Kalshi had a fair shot of winning the case, as the law placed Kalshi’s operations within the remit of the Commodity Future Trading Commission (CFTC).

“I am persuaded that Kalshi’s sports-related event contracts fall within the CFTC’s exclusive jurisdiction and am unconvinced by defendants’ arguments to the contrary,” the judge wrote.

What court ruling is next for Kalshi?

The judge also noted that a lack of intervention from the CFTC is also in Kalshi’s favor, because if these contracts were counter to public interest, an intervention would have occurred. No further action appears to be on the cards in New Jersey; however, it’s not the end of the proceedings.

Kalshi is still waiting for the decision from a court in Maryland to see whether it follows the same line as the other two decisions in Nevada and New Jersey. The market platform has filed against the Maryland Lottery & Gaming there, after the regulators sent a similar cease and desist.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Hard Rock Bet and Playtech launch New Jersey’s first-ever live trivia game show. Promo image of Playtech and Hard Rock Bet's new live trivia show.
Hard Rock Bet and Playtech launch New Jersey’s first-ever live trivia game show
Suswati Basu
Penn claims it offered HG Vora solutions as proxy fight intensifies ahead of June vote. Logos of Penn Entertainment and HG Vora on crumpled paper background and crack in between.
Penn claims it offered HG Vora solutions as proxy fight intensifies ahead of June vote
Suswati Basu
Oklahoma City
Bid to legalise sports betting in Oklahoma takes another step forward
Rachael Davies
Flutter employees set to smash $503k charity target across UK and Ireland. Flutter colleagues remain on course to raise record-breaking funds for local charities in 2025
Flutter employees set to smash $503k charity target across UK and Ireland
Suswati Basu
BetMGM reports strong Q1 results thanks to sports betting and iGaming growth
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Hard Rock Bet and Playtech launch New Jersey’s first-ever live trivia game show. Promo image of Playtech and Hard Rock Bet's new live trivia show.
Gambling

Hard Rock Bet and Playtech launch New Jersey’s first-ever live trivia game show
Suswati Basu40 minutes

Playtech and Hard Rock Digital have introduced what they call New Jersey’s first-ever dedicated trivia experience on the popular Hard Rock Bet online casino platform. As a result, Hard Rock...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.