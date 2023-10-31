Ranka Vucetic on 3 Common Real Estate Problems Solved by Bespoke Service

In the bustling world of real estate, finding the perfect agent can often feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. Amidst a sea of property listings, financial jargon, and market fluctuations, how do you find an agent who truly understands your unique needs and aspirations?

Ranka Vucetic, a seasoned Realtor Associate at Compass RE in New Jersey, believes she has the answer. With 25 years of experience and a belief in personalized service, Ranka has cultivated a reputation as a trusted advocate. She even recently featured as a top 10 agent in her state.

But before Ranka can share her wisdom, it’s important to lay out the typical obstacles buyers and sellers face. Realtors that promise the world are everywhere, but those who are open about real estate’s less photogenic realities are rare. Here’s how bespoke service could be the answer to all of your real estate questions:

1. Practical properties, not picture-perfect

The Realtor Associate’s first piece of advice is a breath of fresh air in today’s image-driven world: “Homes are to be lived in, and kitchens are to be cooked in,” she offers. “Magazine-perfect homes do not exist.”

Ranka encourages her clients to prioritize functionality and comfort over pursuing idealistic properties that often only exist in brochures or corporate websites. Bespoke service allows Ranka the time to understand her clients’ lifestyles, preferences, and practical needs, countering the instinct to buy the most attractive home on the first showing.

Instead of pushing clients toward unrealistic ideals, Ranka works to find homes catering to their daily requirements. Her hands-on advocacy allows her to evaluate properties with her clients, providing candid insights into each. This personalized approach ensures that her clients are not just buying or selling a house but taking a step that suits their unique needs.

2. Financial forethought, not fleeting fantasies

Countless real estate agents will watch your reaction to a visually pleasing property while keeping an eye on your wallet. It’s easy to fall in love with a charming house—but maintain a rational perspective.

Bespoke service means looking beyond the asking price to assess the actual cost of a property, including potential repairs and renovations. “Be able to walk away,” Ranka advises. “Even when you love a house, it could have problems that are too expensive to deal with.”

By providing comprehensive insights into a property’s condition and any potential hidden expenses, Ranka shows clients the reality past the closing table. This diligence and commitment to buyers’ financial well-being makes bespoke service the safest in the real estate industry.

3. Balanced buying, not blind belief

‘Compromise’ is a word many real estate agents are afraid of. They want to sell you the dream, and the day-to-day truth is often incompatible with their financial aspirations.

However, Ranka emphasizes the importance of compromise in the real estate journey: “Houses are just like people: man-made. They come with wonderful character but also some less wonderful things. Compromise!”

Like every person, every home has its unique positive and negative qualities. The Realtor Associate’s bespoke service centers on helping clients strike the right balance between their desires and practical constraints.

Ranka’s 25 years of experience have given her insight into the New Jersey real estate market. She knows when to advise clients to compromise on certain features or amenities in exchange for a property that fits their overall vision and budget. Understanding clients’ priorities ensures they feel heard and valued throughout the process.

In the words of one of Ranka’s clients: “Good realtors sell your house. But great realtors sell your house, understand the market, calm your nerves, communicate clearly and regularly, anticipate issues, and have a plan to mitigate them. They serve as your greatest advocate to ensure potential buyers see the value in your home and appreciate it so much that you get your asking price.”

So, if you’re a home buyer or seller looking for a real estate partner who can get you the best outcome, make ‘bespoke service’ the first thing you Google. Bespoke service is not just about buying or selling a property; it’s about realizing your real estate dreams with confidence and clarity.

