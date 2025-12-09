Home Punter who sued Betfair after almost $2 million gambling loss loses appeal

Punter who sued Betfair after almost $2 million gambling loss loses appeal

Betfair appeal case could disrupt online gambling after £1.5 million losses. Image of someone playing on the Betfair platform on a tablet

Lee Gibson, a multimillionaire “problem gambler,” has lost his appeal in the Court of Appeal, after suing Betfair over losing close-to £1.5 million ($2 million) on gambling.

Gibson claimed that the betting platform had a duty to protect him from himself, as they were aware of the gambling-related harm he was suffering.

The gambler had placed more than 30,000 individual bets with Betfair between 2009 and 2019, and he has been trying to reclaim around £1,000,000.

During the period of time listed, Gibson owned a large property portfolio of tenanted properties which was reported to have been generating substantial rental income, with this highlighted in the latest court document.

Flutter Entertainment is the parent company of the sportsbook operator, with other brands like FanDuel and Paddy Power under its company too. It was in 2024 when Judge Nigel Bird, in the UK High Court, rejected the case, but this was then appealed by the punter.

Appeal in Betfair case is rejected

The appeal was rejected on Monday (December 8) with Gibson’s claim initially being on five grounds. The first ground aimed to challenge the conclusion that there was no breach of the license conditions, while ground 2(a) challenged the finding of no duty of care.

Ground 2(b) challenged the finding of no negligence, while ground 2(c) challenged causation. Finally, the fifth ground, challenged the conclusion about s33 of the Gambling Act that gambling contracts entered into in breach of the licensing conditions are not void.

The new Court of Appeal document goes through each ground, before a conclusion was given which reads: “Standing back, the judge considered the relevant evidence, made no errors of principle in doing so and came to an entirely reasonable conclusion on that evidence.

“I can see no justification for allowing the appeal against the conclusion that Betfair neither knew nor ought to have known that Mr Gibson was a problem gambler.”

Featured image: Flickr, licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

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Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

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