Proton Mail beat Google for desktop

Proton Mail is currently only available in beta, but the new app gave Windows and MacOS users full access to Proton Mail and Proton Calendar. The new app has 50 enhancements to boost productivity and give you a secure experience. Proton announced they have offline access to emails that will be available soon.

Proton provides easy-to-use encrypted email, calendar, file storage, and VPN principles of “your data, your rules,” saying that your data belongs to you and not to “tech companies, governments, or hackers.” Proton claims that privacy and freedom come first, and you can sign up until January 4th for about $30 a month.

Andy Yen, Founder and CEO at Proton, said, “While many people use email on a desktop in a browser, desktop apps can still provide certain advantages such as better online support. For this reason, we have decided to launch a desktop app, something that even Gmail does not provide.”

You can still configure the standard third-party email desktop app via Proton Mail Bridge. The app has a straightforward approach to using privacy-first products. Bart Butler, CTO, says this is “a first” for encrypted email service. He further explains, “Messages sent between Proton Mail accounts are always end-to-end encrypted by default. Butler says they initially had a huge technical challenge with the encryption process because they had to figure out how to “re-encrypt” messages for different recipients without the server gaining access to the content.

Featured Image Credit: Proton