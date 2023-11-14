Programming and the future of coding in an AI-dominated world

Programming has undergone a significant transformation, challenging the traditional notions of what it means to be a programmer. This shift is vividly illustrated in the journey of a professional coder, who, on the cusp of fatherhood, grapples with the rapidly changing role of coding skills in an AI-dominated era, as reported by The New Yorker.

The changing face of programming

The coder, who valued teaching programming to his children like reading and writing, now doubts its future importance. His perspective changed during a hobby project: creating a computer-generated Times-style crossword, once needing much human effort. This project, combining hardware and software, highlighted AI’s growing role in coding.

The introduction of GPT-4 as a coding assistant in the project was a game-changer. Tasks that once took considerable time and expertise were now being accomplished rapidly and efficiently by AI. This shift was not just about automating mundane tasks; it was about AI performing complex programming tasks, suggesting solutions, and even creating functional applications with minimal human intervention.

The coder’s reliance on AI for coding tasks reveals a shift: traditional programming skills are becoming outdated. Reflecting on his journey from a computer enthusiast to a professional coder, he sees how AI tools like GPT-4 are altering the core of his craft, prompting questions about programming’s future.

The future of programming in an AI world

The coder’s story is not just about the evolution of programming; it’s about broader implications of AI in the workforce. As AI continues to advance, it challenges us to rethink the skills and knowledge we value and teach. The future may see a shift from technical prowess in coding to a focus on creativity, problem-solving, and understanding the nuances of human-AI collaboration.

As the coder anticipates the birth of his child, he contemplates what skills to impart in an AI-driven future. Perhaps, instead of specific programming languages, the focus should be on fostering a spirit of curiosity, adaptability, and understanding the interplay between humans and AI. This approach prepares the next generation not just to use technology but to shape it creatively and ethically.

The story of this coder is a microcosm of the broader shift in the technology landscape. AI’s transformation of programming challenges us to adapt our learning and skills for a future blending human creativity with AI. While the role of programmers may change, their innovative and problem-solving spirit will persist.