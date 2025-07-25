PrizePicks gains gaming licenses in Puerto Rico and Maine

The sports betting company PrizePicks is expanding its reach as it has secured gaming licenses in both Puerto Rico and Maine.

The daily fantasy sports operator describes the new additions as “marking a major milestone” in its continued growth. It also becomes the first daily fantasy sports operator to obtain a gaming license in Puerto Rico.

While those in Maine will be able to access the platform immediately, those in the Caribbean island will have to wait a few more months for it to go live.

Due to gaining these licenses, PrizePicks will be operational with its fantasy contests in 47 jurisdictions across the United States.

PrizePicks becomes first daily fantasy sports licensed operator in Puerto Rico

“We’re grateful to the Puerto Rico Gaming Commission and the Maine Gambling Control Unit for their partnership and support throughout the licensure process,” said Adam Packer, Senior Vice President of Legal & Compliance at PrizePicks.

“We’ve seen tremendous engagement with Arena across the country, and we’re confident that momentum will carry into these new jurisdictions.”

Arena is the company’s pick’em style game. While this news is substantial, PrizePicks has had a busy first half of the year.

It was recently named the official daily fantasy sports partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The partnership features several digital and in-stadium activations at Dodger Stadium. While the actual terms haven’t been disclosed, the deal is described as being a multi-year partnership.

“Partnering with the Dodgers is an incredible opportunity to align with one of the most respected organizations in sports,” said Mike Quigley, Chief Marketing Officer at PrizePicks.

“As the Dodgers chase another championship title, we’re looking forward to delivering unique moments that bring fans even closer to the action.”

In May, PrizePicks was named as the official daily fantasy partner of the Houston Astros. The month before, the company shared the news about a deal with the San Francisco Giants. Other announcements have been made about the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves.

Featured Image: Credit to PrizePicks Press