Pokémon trading-card game illustration contest disqualifies finalists, alleging AI use in images

The Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) Illustration Contest has eliminated a number of finalists for allegedly using AI in their entries.

Less than two weeks after the finalists were announced, the Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest has announced that some entrants included in the top 300 finalists of the content have now been disqualified. Although the statement doesn’t specifically cite generative AI as the reason for the disqualifications, instead saying merely they were found “violating official contest rules,” fans have been pointing out the use of AI in some entries ever since they were announced.

“We are aware that select entrants from the top 300 finalists of the Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest 2024 have violated the official contest rules,” reads the statement. “As a result, entrants in violation of the rules have been disqualified from the contest.

“Furthermore, additional artists participating in the contest will soon be selected to be among the top 300 finalists. We’re committed to upholding the integrity of the Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest and appreciate fans’ continued support as we celebrate the artistic abilities of the talented Pokémon community.”

As well as the use of AI, it’s also been suggested on social media that one participant submitted multiple entries under slightly different names. This was also something that was expressly forbidden in the rules and could therefore have resulted in disqualification from the Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest.

What happens next for the Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest?

As noted in its statement, more finalists will be selected to fill out the now vacant spaces in the top 300. A timeframe has not yet been given for when these finalists will be announced.

Some fans are already pushing their own or others’ submissions in the replies to the post on X but presumably the same judging system will be used for this second round of selections.

Featured image: Pokémon Illustration Contest