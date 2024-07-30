Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home PlayStation reveals adorable AstroBot controller

PlayStation reveals adorable AstroBot controller

promotional image of the DualSense 5 controller designed to celebrate Astro Bot -- it has blue accents and an LED-style robot eye pattern on its touch pad
tl;dr

  • PlayStation revealed a new DualSense 5 controller styled after Astro Bot, featuring a white plastic shell and touch pad resembling Astro-Bot’s eyes.
  • Astro Bot, originally from a 2018 PlayStation VR game, has become a console mascot and will return in a new PS5 game launching on Sept. 6.
  • The AstroBot DualSense 5 controller will cost $69.99, with pre-orders opening on Aug. 9 in select markets including western Europe, the UK, and the US.

PlayStation is known for stylish versions of its DualSense 5 controller and the company revealed its plans for a cute dual-analog gamepad in the style of Astro Bot, who is coming back later this year in his own game. It’s very cute.

It helps that Astro Bot and the DualSense both have a white plastic shell, so that was easy to replicate, but what nails the look is the touch pad, which resemble’s Astro-Bot’s eyes. It’s hard to describe, probably best to show it in this video.

“It is a true work of art and we could not be happier with the end result,” said Nicolas Doucet, head of studio at Team Asobi (which is making Astro Bot.”

Who is Astro Bot?

Fun fact, Astro Bot began life in 2018 the main character in a PlayStation VR game (then for the PS4) designed to showcase and demonstrate PS VR’s capabilities. In that game, he and his friend live inside of the older console’s DualShock 4 controller, so there is something of a history here.

He returned in 2020 in the pack-in game Astro’s Playroom which showed buyers of the PlayStation 5 how to use that console’s gamepad and its features.

Since then Astro has emerged, however unlikely, as a console mascot in the mold of Mario or Sonic in the old days of the early 1990s. He’s returning again on Sept. 6 with the self-titled Astro Bot launching for PS5.

The game will star more than 30 “VIP bots” who resemble Astro but are in fact callbacks to PlayStation exclusive titles over the past 20-plus years, including Uncharted, PaRappa, Sly Cooper, and even Killzone and Ghost of Tsushima.

The AstroBot DualSense 5 launches Sept. 6 and will cost $69.99 along with the game, pre-orders will open in select markets (mainly western Europe, the United Kingdom, and the U.S.) on Aug. 9.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

Related News

A captivating poster of an Xbox One console on a stunning green background, with vivid colors and sharp visuals. The console is centered, surrounded by a glowing energy field, and is showcasing its sleek design and various gaming features. In the background, there are abstract geometric shapes and lines that complement the overall vibrant theme. The poster has a futuristic and dynamic feel, evoking excitement and anticipation for the gaming experience., vibrant, poster
Xbox One update issues spark worries around game preservation
freyadeyell
promotional image of the DualSense 5 controller designed to celebrate Astro Bot -- it has blue accents and an LED-style robot eye pattern on its touch pad
PlayStation reveals adorable AstroBot controller
Owen Good
A montage of funny characters all rendered within Castle Crasher
Sixteen-year-old beat-em-up Castle Crashers actually has new DLC coming
Owen Good
Bethesda's Starborn trademark hints at new Starfield DLC. Promotional artwork for the video game "Starfield," featuring a split image with a male astronaut's helmet on the left and a female astronaut looking upwards on the right, against a cosmic backdrop with a bright vertical beam and the game's logo in white.
Trademark filing for ‘Starborn’ hints at possible Starfield DLC
Suswati Basu
New Suicide Squad cutscene reveals the return of Flash and possibly the Justice League. The image depicts The Flash from the game "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League," standing in a devastated urban setting with palm trees and scattered debris around him. His costume is vibrant red with a golden lightning bolt emblem on his chest, and he is gesturing outward with his hands in a welcoming or questioning pose. The environment suggests recent destruction, and The Flash's expression and body language indicate a moment of calm or inquiry amidst the chaos.
New Suicide Squad cutscene reveals the surprising return of Justice League characters
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A captivating poster of an Xbox One console on a stunning green background, with vivid colors and sharp visuals. The console is centered, surrounded by a glowing energy field, and is showcasing its sleek design and various gaming features. In the background, there are abstract geometric shapes and lines that complement the overall vibrant theme. The poster has a futuristic and dynamic feel, evoking excitement and anticipation for the gaming experience., vibrant, poster
Gaming

Xbox One update issues spark worries around game preservation
freyadeyell8 seconds

Some Xbox One consoles are reportedly not fully functioning after a recent failed system update. Not every unit from the original launch in 2013 is thought to be impacted but...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.