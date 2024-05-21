Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home PEPE Price Pumps on ETH ETF Frenzy – Best Meme Coins to Buy Now

PEPE Price Pumps on ETH ETF Frenzy – Best Meme Coins to Buy Now

PEPE Price Pumps on ETH ETF Frenzy - Best Meme Coins to Buy Now

The crypto market saw a surge of prices today as positive news about a potential Ethereum ETF approval hit investors. While the price of Ethereum (ETH) itself rallied around 20% to approximately $3,800, some ERC-20 tokens also experienced pumps as part of the Ethereum ecosystem hype. One hot meme coin is PEPE, which once again broke its all-time high (ATH).

PEPE Price Breaks ATH – Pepe Coin Price Prediction

The PEPE price has broken its ATH again, following a similar feat last week. It is currently trading around $0.0000127 with a market cap exceeding $5 billion. The PEPE chart shows that this meme coin is trading in an ascending channel pattern and has just broken above the $0.000010 resistance level.

This pattern suggests that traders who believe the price will remain within the channel can initiate trades when the price fluctuates between the channel’s trendlines. However, with a breakout from the pattern, traders may consider initiating a position when the price breaks through the upper or lower trendlines.

Source: DEX Screener/PEPE

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows that the MACD line is above the MACD signal line, indicating a bullish trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart currently reads 82, which is considered overbought territory, suggesting that the asset may be due for a correction or consolidation period.

A logical next price target for PEPE could be $0.000015, but we might see some correction first due to the elevated RSI level. The nearest support zones at $0.00001 (previous resistance) and $0.0000080 could provide potential entry points for traders looking to ride the uptrend if a correction materializes.

Jacob Bury, a popular analyst with almost 40,000 YouTube subscribers, posted a video today highlighting the best meme coins to buy. Among his recommendations was PEPE, citing the following factors:

  • A strong bull flag pattern indicating potential upward movement.
  • All PEPE tokens are in circulation, preventing dilution.
  • PEPE’s high market cap presents an opportunity to 3x or 5x compared to other meme coins like Dogecoin.

Best Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Bury also highlighted Sealana, a new Solana-based meme coin currently in its presale phase. Sealana is described as a high-risk, high-reward meme coin based on the Solana blockchain. It has already raised $2.2 million during its presale, and the current price is $0.022 per SEAL token.

The project promotes a strong community ethos with themes of defending crypto rights and gains. It is inspired by the viral “Gamer Guy” character from the South Park TV show, depicting an overweight seal obsessed with trading and finding the next big meme coin.

Another notable mention was WienerAI, described as “part dog, part sausage, part AI trading,” a new meme coin with strong tokenomics and a vibrant ecosystem built on the Ethereum blockchain.

Conclusion

All in all, the crypto market is surrounded with a positive sentiment currently with potential Ethereum ETF approval, causing a rally in both Ethereum and many ERC-20 tokens, including meme coins like PEPE. While PEPE’s price has broken its ATH, we might see a correction before hitting new highs. Additionally, new meme coins like Sealana and WienerAI are generating interest among investors seeking to be among the best meme coins to invest in right now.

Related

 

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Petar Jovanović
Editor

Petar Jovanović brings years of experience in the crypto industry to ReadWrite. With a strong belief in the potential of the web3 market since 2017, he's passionate about sharing valuable insights and knowledge. Based in Serbia, Petar graduated in Economics at the University of Niš, and went on to become the Head of Content at Captain Altcoin, an online magazine covering all things blockchain. His work has also been published on BeInCrypto and German site Kryptozeitung. Feel free to connect with Petar to discuss the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies.

Related News

A golden Ethereum coin with the SEC logo reflected on its surface, set against a backdrop of a stock market trading floor.
Ethereum price surges 21% as analysts think SEC considers ETF
Radek Zielinski
A digital illustration of the Statue of Liberty holding a balance scale, with cryptocurrencies on one side and a stack of cash on the other, symbolizing the settlement between Genesis and the New York attorney general.
Crypto lender Genesis reaches $2B settlement
Radek Zielinski
PEPE Price Pumps on ETH ETF Frenzy - Best Meme Coins to Buy Now
PEPE Price Pumps on ETH ETF Frenzy – Best Meme Coins to Buy Now
Petar Jovanović
Ethereum ETF News Pushes Crypto Prices Up - Best ERC20 Tokens To Buy Now
Ethereum ETF News Pushes Crypto Prices Up – Best ERC20 Tokens To Buy Now
Petar Jovanović
BlockDAG
Robust Influencer Support Triggers 700% Rise in BlockDAG’s Presale Attracting Dogecoin Whales Over Dogwifhat Price
Michael Graw

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A golden Ethereum coin with the SEC logo reflected on its surface, set against a backdrop of a stock market trading floor.
Cryptocurrency

Ethereum price surges 21% as analysts think SEC considers ETF
Radek Zielinski3 mins

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has requested that exchanges update their filings for spot Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by submitting new Form 19b-4 on an "accelerated basis."...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.