Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home People are using ChatGPT to create HTML5 games in minutes

People are using ChatGPT to create HTML5 games in minutes

AI HTML5 game created by Pierrick Chavellier. Shows a fox character striding forward ahead of a background of a forest

From image generation of essentially whatever your mind can dream up to video generators, artificial intelligence has seemingly leveled up once more as the ability to generate HTML5 games has been discovered.

Building a game is no easy feat, even for those with years of experience and training, but AI has been proven to create small interactive HTML5 games in a matter of minutes with no coding knowledge required.

This was found by AI artist Pierrick Chavellier who took to the X (formerly Twitter) platform to share how this is possible using ChatGPT-4o, describing the OpenAI software as being “insane.”

He uses other tools like Photoshop and Illustrator, as well as the other AI tool MidJourney to make a fully-functioning mini-game possible. It’s only short, but shows a potential for this to be improved upon each time AI expands and develops.

How to develop an AI HTML5 game

Instead of creating the walking or running sprites in an image generator, the creator took to an external site to download a vector site of the character.

The sprites were then prepared and exported in multiple formats which was done through Illustrator.

The AI-related creator then took to MidJourney to generate a suitable game background and simply did so by asking it a prompt like: Game asset, 2d Cartoon Style background game scene, forest, forest element, flat, vector.

Rather than leaving it there though, some further depth was added to what the image generator came back with through Adobe Photoshop. In this instance, the foreground elements were cut out.

Then, here comes the magic of ChatGPT. Chevallier says he gave the chatbot and virtual assistance “all the detailed instructions of what I want and the media I have already prepared.”

And in just a matter of minutes, you have an HTML page spewed back at you which should have resulted in a little HMTL5 Canvas game.

The artists went on to say “Imagine all the possibilities we can achieve by spending more time.”

Featured Image: Via Pierrick Chevallier on X

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

AI HTML5 game created by Pierrick Chavellier. Shows a fox character striding forward ahead of a background of a forest
People are using ChatGPT to create HTML5 games in minutes
Sophie Atkinson
Apple and OpenAI Apple Intelligence preview. Phone, iPad and MacBook with some of the features of the new Artificial Intelligence on them
Apple will give OpenAI exposure in new deal, not cash – reports
Sophie Atkinson
Microsoft discontinues GPT Builder in Copilot Pro for customers. This image showcases a promotional graphic for "Copilot," described as an everyday AI companion. The background features a gradient of soft, pastel colors. In the foreground, various Microsoft Office application icons (PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, Word, and OneNote) appear along a flowing, ribbon-like path, emphasizing their integration and accessibility through the Copilot service. Each icon is associated with a specific task like "Polish this presentation" or "Show data insights," suggesting the AI's capabilities to assist with different office tasks. The Copilot logo is prominently displayed in the center with a colorful, modern design.
Microsoft discontinues GPT Builder in Copilot Pro for customers
Suswati Basu
Elon Musk withdraws lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman. The image features Sam Altman on the left and Elon Musk on the right against a black background. Altman is shown in black and white, actively speaking and gesticulating, seemingly in the middle of an explanation. Behind him, a neon green cloud-like symbol is visible. Musk, depicted in color, appears serious and focused, dressed in a white shirt under a black suit.
Elon Musk withdraws lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman
Suswati Basu
A hero shot of an iPhone with the Apple Intelligence logo
Apple Intelligence – everything you need to know about your iPhone’s new big brain
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

The Sims 4 Lovestruck
Gaming

Sims 4 leaks show love is in the air, but not all fans are head over heels with the idea
Paul McNally15 mins

Romance is in the offing here at Readwrite, it must be the thought of EA and Maxis releasing the 16th expansion pack for The Sims 4 as the cow milking...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.