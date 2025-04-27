Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Penn Entertainment to move Iowa riverboat casino

Penn Entertainment to move Iowa riverboat casino

Penn Entertainment Logo

Penn Entertainment (Penn) has announced plans to relocate its Iowa-based riverboat casino to a land-based location.

The project is reported to be in the region of $180 to $200 million to relocate the Ameristar Casino Hotel Council Bluffs riverboat casino operations. The site will move to a “state-of-the-art land-based property,” said Penn, which will be rebranded as Hollywood Casino Council Bluffs.

Penn runs a portfolio of entertainment and casino locations in twenty-eight jurisdictions across the United States. Penn is also the owner of ESPN Bet, with substantive ties to the NBA, NFL, and a plethora of sports across the country. The company runs gambling site, theScore, the Canadian equivalent to ESPN Bet.

Penn Entertainment moves riverboat casino

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved the move on 24 April 2025, and added a fifteen-year extension of Ameristar’s partnership with the nonprofit Qualified Sponsoring Organization (“QSO”), Iowa West Racing Association.

Todd George, Executive Vice President of Operations for PENN, said, “This project will enhance the quality and efficiency of our Council Bluffs location and significantly improve the property’s competitive positioning in the greater Omaha market.”

The QSO must have a verified operating agreement in place with all commercial gaming operators to conduct business in the state of Iowa.

“We thank the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission for their approval today and are grateful for the continued collaboration with our partners at the Iowa West Racing Association”, concluded George.

It is anticipated that the facility could take up to two years to complete and will be backed by funding from “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (“GLPI”) (Nasdaq: GLPI) of up to $150 million at a 7.10% cap rate, which may be structured at PENN’s option as either rent or a 5-year term loan that is pre-payable at any time without penalty,” said the release.

Image: Penn Entertainment.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

LuckStreak branded roulette casino game
LuckyStreak brings a host of upgrades to European Roulette
Paul McNally
Brazil expands betting rules to include popular esports titles
Jacob Woodward
A hand in a dark room over dice
Busan police bust $557 million illegal gambling operator
Paul McNally
The flag of India billowing under a sunset
Indian Supreme Court hears casino repeal case
Paul McNally
What are the odds of getting a knife in Counter-Strike 2?
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

LuckStreak branded roulette casino game
Casino

LuckyStreak brings a host of upgrades to European Roulette
Paul McNally2 hours

LuckyStreak, the provider of iGaming and casino software, has upgraded the interface of European Roulette. One of the company’s flagship games, Mobile Live European Roulette, has been given more than...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.