Home PENN Entertainment announces board-approved reshuffle in a bid to streamline leadership

PENN Entertainment announces board-approved reshuffle in a bid to streamline leadership

PENN Entertainment logo on a white background. Penn Entertainment narrows Q4 losses as bets reshape strategy after costly partnerships

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) has announced a new corporate organizational structure as part of a board-approved reshuffle.

The move, says the leaders at PENN, is engineered to streamline roles and “sharpen strategic focus.” The top-level changes at the gaming giant come on the heels of multiple new 2025 physical locations and the end of the company’s deal with ESPN.

PENN reshuffle attempts to sharpen strategic focus

PENN made investors aware of the paradigm shift via a corporate announcement and signalled the end of the line for some senior figures.

The company confirmed that two senior executives will depart as part of the reorganization, with not only the individuals stepping down, but their roles will be “eliminated.”

Both are senior decision makers: Todd George, Executive Vice President of Operations (EVP), and Rich Primus, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO).

“As we turn the calendar to 2026, we are restructuring our corporate organization in order to achieve greater operational efficiencies, deepen customer engagement across channels, maximize free cash flow, and drive shareholder value,” said Jay Snowden, PENN’s Chief Executive Officer and President.

Two senior roles eliminated

George and Primus held significant responsibilities within the company, and PENN is internalizing their efforts.

George was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the company’s physical casino and racetrack portfolio, so his departure signals further belt-tightening at PENN.

It also heralds their attempt at more “cost saving” and the core gears of the business being handled at regional levels, rather than one senior decision maker post.

Eliminating the CIO signals that the company’s in-house infrastructure will assume decision-making authority for the IT landscape across physical and digital casinos and platforms, as well as for cybersecurity and data governance.

“Both Todd and Rich have made significant contributions to PENN’s evolution over the past decade and helped build the strong foundation we have in place today,” said Snowden.

PENN ramping up partnerships

As we reported, PENN announced a deal with Kambi in November 2025 to expand its on-property locations. This includes supporting 30 PENN properties across 13 US states.

Kambi became a significant investment for PENN after the company acquired a sought-after source code for a player account management (PAM) platform.

With PENN looking to internalize systems and George’s departure as CIO, the software-driven management platform aims to bring user account management in-house.

Featured image: PENN

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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